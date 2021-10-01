You can now buy skull-shaped 'logs' for the perfect Halloween fire

These skull logs are perfect for creating the ultimate spooky setting this Halloween. Picture: Amazon

By Alice Dear

These skull logs are the perfect touch for any Halloween bonfire or fire place.

While many people are already getting excited for Christmas, there's one festive season that comes first – Halloween.

And if you love the spooky holiday as much as we do, you'll know that decorations are everything when it comes to creating the perfect atmosphere.

Whether you're throwing a Halloween party, or just want to fully immerse yourself in the autumnal season, you'll love these skull-shaped logs.

That's right, you can now buy logs shaped like human skulls, and they create the spookiest look when in a fire place or bonfire.

The skull 'logs' will not actually burn and so can be reused. Picture: Amazon

You can purchase your own from Amazon, and if you're fast they'll even arrive in time for the Halloween weekend.

And while they look like real wood logs, they are in fact ceramic and therefore can be used over and over again unlike wood logs.

If you purchase the hollow skulls, you'll get the effect of flames coming out of the mouth and eye sockets. Picture: Amazon

While they won't burn, they may get a sooty look from the flames, but to be honest that only adds to the creepy atmosphere.

They also come in four different colours, white, black, brown and dark grey, so you can tailor the appearance to your decoration plans.

You can buy hollow versions of the skulls, which means that the flames with flicker through the eye sockets, creating the ultimate Halloween ambiance.

The ones we've spotted on Amazon are $49.95 per skull, which is a little steep for a lone Halloween decoration, however, there are some other companies on Amazon selling very similar ones for a cheaper price – just make sure they are safe and you follow advice when using them.