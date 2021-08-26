Woman shares hack that gets crispy towels feeling fluffy again

The clever hack was shared on TikTok (left: stock image). Picture: GettyTikTok

Turns out you might have been washing your towels wrong, and one home expert has shown how to get them feeling fluffy again...

Most of us will know the struggle of turning our lovely soft towels crispy after a few goes in the washing machine, but an expert has now claimed it's possible to avoid the nuisance...

Laura de Barra, author of book Gaff Goddess, posted a TikTok revealing how to restore your towel to its original fluffiness.

After one of her followers asked why towels started to feel rough after a few washes, Laura revealed that it's due to a build-up in the fibres.

As reported by The Sun, she said: "If you find that your towels are quite crispy or hard after washing, it's because of a build up of product in the fibres.

Laura shared her clever hack on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@LauradeBarra

"So if we think about towels, by nature, their superpower is absorption, so if it's in a wash and there hasn't been enough rinsing, that's usually due to the drum being too full or you've actually used too much detergent.

"It's going to build up inside the fibres of the towel, this then means that the towel ends up not absorbing things so well, it doesn't dry things properly and it's rough to the touch."

She went on to reveal that you can restore your towels using one very simple household ingredient.

Laura added: "To get them soft again, what you need to do is put the towels into a wash with no detergent at all. So throw your towels into the drum as normal and then you're going to put two cups of vinegar into the detergent drawer.

"Vinegar is an absolutely stunning non-toxic cleaner. She's brilliant at cleansing fibres of that build up of detergent. She also eliminates odours and she's just stunning all round for your machine in general."

She continued: "Pop on your cycle, warm. Not roasting hot because that can also make cotton towels a bit crispy, just gonna do a warm wash - maybe around 60.





"If the towels are really crispy and this has been going on a long time, then you'll probably need a second wash where you're going to put in a cup of bicarb into that detergent section in the drawer and you're gonna wash again."

Laura said bicarbonate of soda is a great "natural cleaner" that can help remove residue, and she also recommended "vigorously shaking out" towels when hanging them up to dry.

Cleaning fans rushed to praise her hack, with one writing: "Love this top tip. I love white vinegar and bicarb to deep clean my washing machine. Will defo try your recommendations on my towels."