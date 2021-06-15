Aldi shopper shares incredible hack that allows you to keep up at the speedy checkout

The shopper shared the hack to TikTok (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/TikTok/@1980sgamer

By Polly Foreman

An Aldi shopper took to TikTok to share their very simple hack that they use to keep up at the checkout.

Anyone who's ever shopped at a supermarket will be aware of the seemingly impossible task of keeping with the staff when bagging your items at the checkout.

But one TikTok user has come to our rescue with their incredible hack that could save you a great deal of time - and stress - during your next visit.

As reported by The Sun, the shopper - named @1980sgamer - shared a clip of the his method, which has racked up 34,000 views.

The man shared the hack to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

The hack could save you loads of time at the checkout. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

While stocking up his trolley, he said: "Just get all of your food like usual, then begin the checkout process by throwing all your food on the belt and then pay for your items."

He then added: "You see all these people wasting time bagging their groceries? Yeah, skip that. Just head to your vehicle with all your groceries loose in your cart like this."

Revealing the hack, he said that he uses laundry baskets, rather than bags, to pack his shopping - which he then carries back to his car.

The man uses laundry baskets to speed up his shopping. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

He continued: "For this hack to work, you're going to need two laundry baskets. Just start throwing your food into those laundry baskets, just keep throwing it in there until you fill it up to the top.

"Now you can just drive home and I just saved you a ton of time by skipping the bagging process with this great grocery hack."

Many people rushed to praise his hack, with one writing: "Oh my god yes! I have been doing this for some time now."

The hack has proved hugely popular on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

Another added: "Omg so genius, I never thought of laundry baskets."

Some suggested an alteration of the hack - bringing the laundry baskets into the supermarket with you.

They said: "Why not bring the laundry baskets in the store save even more time?"