Aldi shopper shares incredible hack that allows you to keep up at the speedy checkout

15 June 2021, 16:22

The shopper shared the hack to TikTok (left: stock image)
The shopper shared the hack to TikTok (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/TikTok/@1980sgamer
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

An Aldi shopper took to TikTok to share their very simple hack that they use to keep up at the checkout.

Anyone who's ever shopped at a supermarket will be aware of the seemingly impossible task of keeping with the staff when bagging your items at the checkout.

But one TikTok user has come to our rescue with their incredible hack that could save you a great deal of time - and stress - during your next visit.

As reported by The Sun, the shopper - named @1980sgamer - shared a clip of the his method, which has racked up 34,000 views.

The man shared the hack to TikTok
The man shared the hack to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer
The hack could save you loads of time at the checkout
The hack could save you loads of time at the checkout. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

While stocking up his trolley, he said: "Just get all of your food like usual, then begin the checkout process by throwing all your food on the belt and then pay for your items."

He then added: "You see all these people wasting time bagging their groceries? Yeah, skip that. Just head to your vehicle with all your groceries loose in your cart like this."

Revealing the hack, he said that he uses laundry baskets, rather than bags, to pack his shopping - which he then carries back to his car.

The man uses laundry baskets to speed up his shopping
The man uses laundry baskets to speed up his shopping. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

He continued: "For this hack to work, you're going to need two laundry baskets. Just start throwing your food into those laundry baskets, just keep throwing it in there until you fill it up to the top.

"Now you can just drive home and I just saved you a ton of time by skipping the bagging process with this great grocery hack."

Many people rushed to praise his hack, with one writing: "Oh my god yes! I have been doing this for some time now."

The hack has proved hugely popular on TikTok
The hack has proved hugely popular on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/@1980sgamer

Another added: "Omg so genius, I never thought of laundry baskets."

Some suggested an alteration of the hack - bringing the laundry baskets into the supermarket with you.

They said: "Why not bring the laundry baskets in the store save even more time?"

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

We've got some brilliant boozy and foodie gift ideas for Father's Day

Father's Day alcohol and food gifts: From whisky and cocktail kits, to red wine and cheese
Looking for some baby name inspo? Read on...

The most popular baby names of 2021 revealed - with Lily taking the top spot for girls
What are the new rules for wakes from June 21?

June 21 funeral rules: what are the rules for funerals and wakes in England?
Best men's aftershave 2021: The ideal gift for Father's Day

Best men's aftershave 2021: The go-to scents and colognes for Father's Day gifts
What will the new wedding rules be from June 21?

New wedding rules: what are the rules for weddings from June 21?

Trending on Heart

Full list of Too Hot To Handle contestants

Meet the cast of Too Hot To Handle season two

TV & Movies

Sex and the City is getting a reboot

Sex and the City reboot: Release date, cast and spoilers revealed

TV & Movies

The creator of Devil Wears Prada has teased a movie sequel

The Devil Wears Prada creator says 'discussions' have happened about a film sequel

TV & Movies

Christian Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's first game of the Euros

Christian Eriksen shares health update from hospital bed following cardiac arrest

News

Emmerdale's Victoria Sugden is played by actress Isabel Hodgins

Who plays Victoria Sugden in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies