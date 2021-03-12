Mum shares 'game-changing' garlic prep hack to ensure you always have some on standby

The hack could save you load of time when preparing garlic for cooking...

A mum has shared an incredible hack that will delight garlic lovers anywhere - as it could save you a huge amount of prep time for future cooking.

While many of us like the taste of garlic, the cutting, peeling and crushing of it can something be a bit of a faff.

But one mum from Australia has revealed that she combats this by bulk-buying when it's on sale at the supermarket, puts it all in a food processor, and freezes it in ice cube trays so she has some ready to go.

The mum reveals she bulk buys garlic and preps it in advance in the food processor (stock image). Picture: Getty

Posting to Budget Friendly Meals Australia, the mum wrote: "I buy a lot of it then pop it in a food processor and blend until fine then add oil and blend until smooth.

"I pop it into ice cube trays and freeze then pop them out and put into a container or Ziploc.

"I use them in everything but I don't have time to freshly mince some every time. This is just a time saver for those who need it."

Prepping garlic can be a time-consuming task (stock image). Picture: Getty

The mum also added that her hack ensured the garlic has much better flavour than pre-minced jars from the supermarket.

She added: "Minced jar garlic has nothing on fresh garlic.

"I can't stand the taste of the stuff in the jar."

