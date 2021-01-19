Laundry expert claims 'ice cube hack' will mean you'll never have to iron clothes again

19 January 2021, 14:59

The ice cube hack could save you a huge amount of time... (stock image)
The ice cube hack could save you a huge amount of time... (stock image). Picture: Getty

A laundry expert has shared trick that could save you from ironing your clothes in the future...

If the idea of spending hours on end ironing your clothes is your own personal nightmare, we *may* just have found a solution.

Read more: Sleep expert suggests sewing a tennis ball into pyjamas to prevent snoring

Laundry expert Deyan Dimitrov, CEO of the brand Laundryheap, recommends that you throw some ice cubes in the dryer while your clothes are drying.

Placing an ice cube in the dryer could ensure your clothes come out crease-free (stock image)
Placing an ice cube in the dryer could ensure your clothes come out crease-free (stock image). Picture: Getty

He revealed that the heat released by the dryer will melt the ice cubes, which will then produce steam that reduces creases.

Your clothes therefore come out freshly 'ironed' after being steamed within the dryer itself.

If you do want to try the hack at home, you should ensure that you don't overfill the dryer and that there is plenty of room - as the clothes will need extra space to benefit from the steam.

The hack should only take around 10 minutes (stock image)
The hack should only take around 10 minutes (stock image). Picture: Getty

According to the Daily Star, the hack should only take around 10 minutes.

You should always check the label on your clothes before drying them - as some may not be suitable for tumble dryers.

