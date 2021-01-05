Mum reveals game-changing hack that cleans your oven while you sleep

The woman shared the hack to TikTok. Picture: TikTok

By Polly Foreman

Chantel Mila - who hails from Australia - has revealed an incredible hack that allows you to easily clean your oven.

Everyone knows that cleaning the oven is up there with the absolute worst of chores, but we may have finally found the perfect solution...

Read more: Mum's genius toilet paper hack has the bathroom smelling amazing in seconds

A mum has revealed a 'game-changing' technique to cleaning your oven while you sleep, and you'll only need four ingredients.

Chantel Mila, who is from Australia, regularly shared household tips on her TikTok page (mama_mila_) - and her latest could save you a huge amount of time and effort in the kitchen.

She reveals that she prepares a mixture of ingredients to slather on her oven and leaves it overnight, before simply wiping it off along with the dirt and grime in the morning.

Chantel said: "To clean your oven while you sleep, you'll need half a cup of baking soda (bicarbonate of soda), one tablespoon of dish soap and water."

Read more: Cleaning duo share genius £1 hack to get rid of foundation stains from carpet

The hack was shared to TikTok. Picture: TikTok

She added that you'll then need to combine these ingredients to make a 'smooth paste'.

"Apply a thin layer to your oven and leave it on overnight."

Chantel then revealed you can simply wipe the mixture off the oven, ensuring to remove it all.

She explains how to create a paste using just a few ingredients. Picture: TikTok

You should then wipe the oven with white vinegar, which should remove any left over residue and grease.

She added: "If you find it still doesn't work, try leaving the mixture on for longer, or you may need to repeat the process a few times if there is a lot of built-up grease.

The hack can get your oven looking clean and sparkling with minimal effort. Picture: TikTok

"But it works a treat!"

Explaining her trick, she wrote: "Baking soda is alkaline which helps cut through acidic oven grease.

"Dish soap helps soften built up grease".

NOW READ:

Woman reveals hack for keeping baking trays grime-free using just a 2p coin