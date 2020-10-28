Mum's genius toilet paper hack has the bathroom smelling amazing in seconds

The woman shared the genius hack to Facebook (stock images). Picture: Getty

A mum from Australia has revealed how she uses essential oils and toilet paper to keep her bathroom smelling fresh.

A mum has revealed a genius hack that she claims keeps her bathroom smelling fresh - and all you'll need is some essential oil and the inside of a toilet roll.

According to the Daily Mail, she took to Facebook to reveal the hack, writing: "If using essential oils (can be any but I personally use Doterra) place one drop of your chosen scent into the cardboard holder inside the toilet paper roll.

"I currently have a fresh scent of tea tree going on in all three bathrooms and I have five males in the house... winning!"

The woman puts essential oils inside the toilet paper to keep her bathroom smelling fresh (stock image). Picture: Getty

She also added that there was no need to add the oils to the actual toilet paper sheets, as it's strong enough on the cardboard.

Many Facebook users rushed to comment their excitement at trying to same thing, with one writing: "How can I be the age that I am and have never heard of this idea? It's brilliant. I'm excited to go and try it right now."

If you're a pet owner, it's worth noting that some oils can be dangerous to your furry friends - including hot oils like cinnamon, eucalyptus, oregano, thyme, basil, tea tree, wintergreen, citronella, ylang-ylang and clove bud.

Peppermint oil should also be avoided.

If you aren unsure of what oils you can use, always consult your vet before using essential oils in your house.

