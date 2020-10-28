Woman shares genius storage hack which uses cooling racks to hang her jewellery

A cooling rack can be used to hang jewelry. Picture: Kmart Home Decor & Hacks Australia

This savvy hack shows you how to store your jewellery for a bargain price.

If you’re struggling for space in your bedroom, one woman has come up with a genius hack to store her jewellery.

The woman from Australia has turned her cheap cooling rack into a storage solution by simply attaching it to her wardrobe.

After snapping up some metal racks that are usually found in the kitchen, she spray painted them to match her room.

She then got hold of some paper clips and was able to hang her necklaces from the handy tool.

Sharing her hack in the Kmart Home Decor and Hacks Australia Facebook group, the woman said: "Thank you Kmart! Love the final outcome of my hack. Cooling racks spray painted and paper clips to attach necklaces. Love it."

While the woman bought her metal rack from Kmart in Australia, they can also be purchased for as little as £2 from Tesco, Sainsbury's and Amazon.

Unsurprisingly, other followers were very impressed, with one writing: "Now that’s a cute idea. Will work with some earrings too."

"Wow. I've been trying to think of something for my necklaces. That's it thanks so much,” said another, while a third added: “Great idea! Thank you I’m going to use this one."

In other life hack news, one woman recently revealed how she transformed her daughter's bedroom into a scene from Harry Potter.

Sophia Daly, 32, told Latest Deals that she used eBay and Facebook marketplace to create the space, after her seven-year-old asked for it for her birthday.

Sophia said: "It was magical as a child and now at 32 I still remember that room and what it felt like to have a magical room, plus all my friends were super jealous and loved it as well!"

The mum bought brick-effect wallpaper from Next for £13 and then painted her furniture.

Sophia Daly created this Harry Potter inspired room. Picture: Latestdeals

She continued: "My daughter's furniture was all white from Ikea. I knew I wanted dark furniture but couldn’t find what I wanted or anything that I could afford, so I bought Frenchic paint in Smudge and painted her furniture as even if it went wrong, it would be okay as I had nothing to lose."

All the Harry Potter merchandise was bought from Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or ebay, with 80% of it being second-hand.

Sophia added: "The spoon was £10, the first Harry Potter book was £2, and the Azkaban toy prison was one of the biggest spends at £70.

"The broom was £5, the door plaque was £10, the wand remote was £15, and the chess board was £10 and it came with some of the Horcruxes."

