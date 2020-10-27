Dad-to-be divides opinion after refusing to name baby after wife's late mother

The dad took to Reddit to share his story (stock images). Picture: Getty

The dad revealed that he's worried his daughter will be bullied if she is given the name.

A dad-to-be has caused a stir on Reddit after revealing that he's vetoing his wife's wish to name their daughter after her late mother, over fears that she'll be bullied "throughout her life".

Read more: Bride divides opinion after admitting she's considering uninviting sister-in-law from wedding

The unnamed man said that he and his wife had agreed that they could both veto name suggestions they didn't like - and, after discussing potential names for the little girl, both decided they wanted to name her after their late mothers.

However, the dad has said that he's refusing to name the baby after his wife's mother, whose name was Karen, over fears she'll be bullied over its links to the meme associated with the name.

The parents-to-be argued over the name choice (stock image). Picture: Getty

He wrote, according to the Mirror: "I told her the baby can take my mum's name as her first name and her mum's name as a middle name, or have an entirely different name, but I can't okay 'Karen' as a first name in any case.

Read more: Holly Willoughby shares COVID-friendly trick or treating alternative for families

"She got offended because she just wants to honor her mother and thinks I have a problem with that. I just don't want to set our daughter up to be bullied throughout her life.

"I told her I'd be fine with whatever first name she picks as long as it doesn't lead to the baby being picked on later in life, but she's pretty insistent on Karen."

Reddit users were divided, with one writing: "Karen isn't just a phase or fad, it isn't just a meme anymore either. It's pretty much the definition of middle aged entitlement, and I highly doubt that definition is going anywhere in the next 20 years."

Another defended the name, writing: "It's a joke with our generation. It's doubtful it will be a joke in hers."

The man subsequently updated his post, revealing that they had opted to call their baby Elizabeth - as both their mothers had had it as a middle name.

NOW READ:

Sleep calculator reveals the exact time you need to go to bed to not feel tired