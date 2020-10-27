Bride divides opinion after admitting she's considering uninviting sister-in-law from wedding

The woman took to Mumsnet to ask for advice on her sister-in-law with 'split loyalty' issues.

A mum has divided opinion after revealing she is considering uninviting her sister-in-law to her wedding, as she's too close to her husband-to-be's ex-wife.

The unnamed mum has said that she thinks her sister-in-law has 'split loyalty' issues because of her friendship with the man's ex, and that she has delivered an ultimatum.

Taking to Mumsnet, she wrote: "After a very long conversation it has transpired that DP thinks his sky has an issue with us. She has some "split loyalty" issues and afaik she doesn't wants to upset his exW for being close to us.

"Their split happened years ago and she's always been weird but with wedding date upobus I've told told him that she either comes in "good faith" or she's not welcome. I understand the split royalty thing, but it's time to move on as I'm as part of the family as the exW was/is."

Mumsnet users were divided by the post, with some claiming that the sister-in-law should be invited to the wedding.

One wrote: "He 'thinks' she has an issue? Has she said anything to you or been horrible? If not then of course she should come to the wedding, she's his sister ffs."

Another added: "It's HIS decision whether she's invited or not because she's HIS family and would be there as HIS guest, not yours. How would you feel if your DP told you that you couldn't have your family members there?"

Another advised the mum to talk things through with the sister-in-law, writing: "I'd talk to her about it, not confrontational but mention it seems she doesn't feel comfortable with you and you're worried she feels loyalty to his ex wife and its blocking her having a relationship with you. See what she says."

