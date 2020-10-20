Mum sparks debate after revealing she makes her family eat Christmas dinner the night before

Many families across the world like to eat their Christmas dinner on the night before December 25th.

The festive season is well and truly upon us, and things might look a little different in 2020.

With many areas going into local lockdown, it seems as though the big family Christmas will have to be postponed until next year.

But one mum has now revealed she will be doing things very differently in December as she has suggested cooking and eating her Christmas dinner on December 24th.

According to The Sun, she asked on Facebook: "Looking for folks opinion on eating the BIG Christmas dinner on Christmas Eve...is this a thing?

"Just feel I miss out on spending quality time with my children on the special day cause I'm always so busy in the kitchen."

And it’s fair to say, other social media users were totally divided by the revelation, with many parents arguing Christmas lunch was the highlight of December 25th.

One person replied: "In my opinion one of the best things about Christmas day is cooking the meal."

But others agreed that it was a great idea, with one writing: “We have ours on Christmas Eve then watch a Christmas film and relax. Christmas Day is much less stressful for me as I don't spend lots of time in the kitchen and we can go and visit family without clock watching.”

Another agreed: “We’ve been doing it for years, it’s the best thing we ever decided to do.”

Meanwhile, another mum also shared her own Christmas hack which involves giving her children four presents to make sure they’re not spoiled by Santa.

Posting on a Facebook group called ‘Mums Who Clean, Cook and Organise’, the woman explained that she asks her four-year-old daughter to categorise her wishlist whenever it’s her birthday or Christmas.

These are split into four categories - something she wants, something she needs, something she can wear and something she can read.

She wrote: "My daughter turns fives this month, we stick to the four-gift rule in our house.

"It might not be much in some people's eyes but it's all she wanted and expressed interest in over the last few weeks along with things she needs.”

