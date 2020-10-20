Alternative advent calendars 2020: From stationary to tea and socks

These are the best alternative Christmas advent calendars. Picture: PH/getty

By Alice Dear

This year, treat yourself or a loved one to a different type of advent calendar, from jam to LEGO.

If you've had enough of chocolate advent calendars over the years, this Christmas is the perfect time to start experimenting with some new ideas.

Chocolate and beauty aside, there are a tonne of amazing advent calendars out there, whether you love jam, socks or even stationary.

To make things easier for you, we've pulled together some of the best alternative advent calendars out there this year:

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar

Yankee Candle Advent Calendar, £39.99. Picture: PH

Enjoy counting down the days until Christmas with 25 beautifully festive-scented Yankee Candles.

The Book Advent Calendar includes 12 votive candles, 12 tea light candles, and also comes with a votive candle holder.

The scents included in the calendar are Yankee Candle's Holiday Hearth, Surprise Snowfall and Christmas Cookie.

Buy from: Yankee Candle

Price: £39.99

Paperchase's Stationary Advent Calendar

Paperchase's Stationary Advent Calendar. Picture: PH

We all know someone who is just a little bit too into stationary, don't we?

Well, this is a dream come true for them as this year Paperchase have bought back their stationary advent calendar for another year.

Behind each door leading up to Christmas, you'll can be treated to a new note pad, pens, tape or highlighters among other treats.

Buy from: Paperchase

Price: £40.00 NOW £28.00

Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar

Pukka Herbs Tea Advent Calendar, £8.99. Picture: PH

If keeping warm during the winter months is your idea of Christmas heaven, you'll want to try Pukka's Herbs Tea Advent Calendar.

The advent calendar collection includes either herbal, fruit or a green tea over the 24 days leading up to Christmas, allowing you to test out a new flavour every night or morning.

Buy from: Amazon

Price: 8.99

Personalised photo advent calendar

Personalised photo advent calendar by CEWE. Picture: PH

If you're looking to get a little more sentimental this year, you can now give purchase a personalised advent calendar.

Instead of finding a treat behind each door, you can be reminded of a special moment with a loved one with the alternative advent calendar by CEWE.

Buy from: CEWE

Price: From £8.99

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar

LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, £24.99. Picture: PH

Build your own Yule Ball scene with the LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar this year.

Over 24 days, you will be able to build your own characters and furniture to create the Christmas ball from the fourth book and film.

Harry, Ron and Hermione make an appearance in their evening wear, as well as a miniature record player, dining tables, a piano and even the Goblet of Fire.

Buy from: LEGO

Price: £24.99

Bonne Maman's jam advent calendar

Bonne Maman's jam advent calendar, £23.99. Picture: PH

Bonne Maman's special advent calendar will treat you to a 30g mini jar or French conserve everyday leading up to Christmas.

The calendar contains 23 mini jars, and n extra special surprise on Christmas Eve.

The flavours include apricot and mango, cherry and elderflower and peach and lime and many more.

Buy from: Bonne Maman

Price: £23.99

Sock Advent Calendar

Sock Advent Calendar by Happy Socks. Picture: PH

Nothing says Christmas like a brand new pair of socks everyday for 24 days.

The Happy Socks advent calendar will keep your feet warm all through December, with jazzy patterns and surprises behind every door.

Buy from: Happy Socks

Price: £199.95

