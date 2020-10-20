Harry Potter fans go wild for magical Hogwarts advent calendar, and it's only £16

Primark's Hogwarts advent calendar is already a hit with shoppers. Picture: Primark

By Alice Dear

It's easy to make Christmas a little more magical this year.

Primark shoppers are delighted after the affordable high street shop announced a new arrival for Christmas.

This week, they revealed a very special advent calendar, which is set to get all Harry Potter fans excited.

Primark are selling a Harry Potter themed castle advent calendar, complete with 24 small draws to fill with whatever you like.

The wooden castle is designed to look like a section of Hogwarts, with draws coloured like the four Hogwarts houses; red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw and yellow for Hufflepuff.

READ NOW: The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

The advent calendar has 24 draws, which can be filled with any sort of treat. Picture: Primark

Some of the draws even have a hidden illustration from the stories on them, from a snitch to a feather and a lightening bolt.

The draws do not come filled, which means you can add whatever you like to the advent calendar.

The advent calendar can be stored away and used for many Christmases to come. Picture: Primark

Primark are also telling shoppers that the model can be kept for years, and just filled with different treats every Christmas.

As you can imagine, demand for the advent calendar has gone through the roof, so you'll have to be quick to get your hands on one.

The Primark stores currently stocking the advent calendar are as follows:

Lakeside

Aberdeen

Blackpool

Brighton

Cheltenham

Croydon

Doncaster

Dunfermline

Eastbourne

Exeter

Glasgow Argyle St

Hanley

Lincoln

Nottingham

Oldham

Poole

Portsmouth

Swansea

Liverpool

Merryhill

Meadowhall

London- Ealing

Basingstoke

Blackburn

Corby

Cambridge

Edinburgh

Chester

Bournemouth

Cwmbran

Breahead

Peterborough

Livingston

Stockport

Gateshead Metrocentre

London - Stratford

Wett Wood Cross

Leeds Trinity

Milton Keynes Centre

Harrow News

London - White City

Oxford Westgate

Burnley

Staines

Rotherham Parkgate

Bluewater

Derry

Birmingham Fort

Leicester Fosse Park

York Monks Cross

Truro Lemon Quay

Broughton Park

Rushden Lakes

Colchester

London - Charlton

Sheffield The Moor

Llanelli

Plymouth

Bromley

Coventry

Hull

Chatham

London - Tooting

Southampton

Manchester Market Street

London - Hammersmith

Romford

Wigan

Newcastle

Glasgow

Norwich

Derby

Bristol

East Kilbride

Telford

Watford

Kingston

Middlesborough

London - Oxford Street

Milton Keynes

Chelmsford

Sunderland New

Warrington

Cardiff New

West Bromwich

Crawley New

Bath

Canterbury

Birmingham High Street

Walsall

Northampton New

Banbury

Carlisle

Stafford

Edinburgh - Fort

Reading Broad Street

Manchester Trafford Centre

Southend

READ NOW: Mum praised for 'genius' gift rule to stop her kids being spoilt over Christmas