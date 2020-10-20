Harry Potter fans go wild for magical Hogwarts advent calendar, and it's only £16
20 October 2020, 10:57
It's easy to make Christmas a little more magical this year.
Primark shoppers are delighted after the affordable high street shop announced a new arrival for Christmas.
This week, they revealed a very special advent calendar, which is set to get all Harry Potter fans excited.
Primark are selling a Harry Potter themed castle advent calendar, complete with 24 small draws to fill with whatever you like.
The wooden castle is designed to look like a section of Hogwarts, with draws coloured like the four Hogwarts houses; red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, blue for Ravenclaw and yellow for Hufflepuff.
READ NOW: The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020
Some of the draws even have a hidden illustration from the stories on them, from a snitch to a feather and a lightening bolt.
The draws do not come filled, which means you can add whatever you like to the advent calendar.
Primark are also telling shoppers that the model can be kept for years, and just filled with different treats every Christmas.
As you can imagine, demand for the advent calendar has gone through the roof, so you'll have to be quick to get your hands on one.
The Primark stores currently stocking the advent calendar are as follows:
Lakeside
Aberdeen
Blackpool
Brighton
Cheltenham
Croydon
Doncaster
Dunfermline
Eastbourne
Exeter
Glasgow Argyle St
Hanley
Lincoln
Nottingham
Oldham
Poole
Portsmouth
Swansea
Liverpool
Merryhill
Meadowhall
London- Ealing
Basingstoke
Blackburn
Corby
Cambridge
Edinburgh
Chester
Bournemouth
Cwmbran
Breahead
Peterborough
Livingston
Stockport
Gateshead Metrocentre
London - Stratford
Wett Wood Cross
Leeds Trinity
Milton Keynes Centre
Harrow News
London - White City
Oxford Westgate
Burnley
Staines
Rotherham Parkgate
Bluewater
Derry
Birmingham Fort
Leicester Fosse Park
York Monks Cross
Truro Lemon Quay
Broughton Park
Rushden Lakes
Colchester
London - Charlton
Sheffield The Moor
Llanelli
Plymouth
Bromley
Coventry
Hull
Chatham
London - Tooting
Southampton
Manchester Market Street
London - Hammersmith
Romford
Wigan
Newcastle
Glasgow
Norwich
Derby
Bristol
East Kilbride
Telford
Watford
Kingston
Middlesborough
London - Oxford Street
Milton Keynes
Chelmsford
Sunderland New
Warrington
Cardiff New
West Bromwich
Crawley New
Bath
Canterbury
Birmingham High Street
Walsall
Northampton New
Banbury
Carlisle
Stafford
Edinburgh - Fort
Reading Broad Street
Manchester Trafford Centre
Southend
READ NOW: Mum praised for 'genius' gift rule to stop her kids being spoilt over Christmas