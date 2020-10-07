The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

7 October 2020, 11:19

The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020
The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020. Picture: Various

Beauty advent calendars 2020: Charlotte Tilbury, The Body Shop, Benefit, ASOS and more.

There's nothing quite like that childhood magical feeling of opening a cardboard window to find a festive-shaped piece of chocolate behind it - and recreating this moment as an adult is a pretty tricky task.

But investing in a calendar crammed full of your favourite beauty products will get you pretty close.

Beauty advent calendars have been growing in popularity over the past few years, and the market has pretty much exploded for 2020.

Here are our picks of the best.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop have got three incredible beauty advent calendars on offer this year, ranging from £79.50 to £130.

The calendars come jam-packed with the brand's most popular goodies, including lip butters, hand creams and body butters.

The Body Shop have three advent calendars available this year
The Body Shop have three advent calendars available this year. Picture: The Body Shop

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Advent Calendar - £50 (contents worth £79.50)

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Big Advent Calendar - £70 (contents worth £136.50)

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Ultimate Advent Calendar - £130 (contents worth £226)

Holland and Barrett

If you thought Holland and Barrett was just health foods and vitamins, you'll be in for a surprise to find out about their incredible beauty range.

Their 2020 advent calendar features 14 full-sized and 11 sample-sized products - including serums, cleansers and creams - worth more than £170, and all are suitable for vegans.

Holland and Barrett's calendar is 100% vegan
Holland and Barrett's calendar is 100% vegan. Picture: Holland and Barrett

Holland & Barrett 25 Days of Natural Beauty Calendar - £40 (worth £170)

Dove

Skincare brand Dove have launched their much-loved Nourishing Beauty Advent calendar for 2020, and it's crammed full of Dove hair and body products as well as a compact mirror, a card holder, hair bobbles and tweezers.

The Dove beauty advent calendar comes in three different designs
The Dove beauty advent calendar comes in three different designs. Picture: Dove

Nourishing Beauty Advent Calendar - £20

No.7

Boots' No.7 advent calendar is always a popular choice due to its incredible value for money.

No.7's advent calendar is always a popular choice
No.7's advent calendar is always a popular choice. Picture: Boots

24 Days of Beauty Advent calendar - £45 (worth £172.50)

Soap and Glory



Soap and Glory's advent calendar is sure to fly off the shelves
Soap and Glory's advent calendar is sure to fly off the shelves. Picture: Soap and Glory

Soap and Glory have gained a huge following due to their incredible bath and skincare range, and their advent calendar is sure not to disappoint.

Soap & Glory 24 Days to Roam the Foam - £42 (worth £85.73)

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby's jumper is from Zara

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her knitwear from Zara

Celebrities

A mum from Birmingham has detailed her long coronavirus symptoms

Mum details 'long coronavirus' symptoms still leaving her exhausted after six months
You can receive money towards their State Pension for looking after family members

Grandparents can claim £260 a year for taking care of their grandkids during the pandemic
Everything you need to start commuting on your bike

Cycling to work essentials: From lights to activewear, everything you need for the commute
Halloween might be a bit different this year, but you can still have fun at home

Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season

Food & Health

Trending on Heart

Natalie Cassidy has shared a loved up snap with her partner

Natalie Cassidy shares rare snap with fiancé and EastEnders coworker Marc

Celebrities

Is EastEnders' Mick Carter Frankie's dad?

EastEnders Mick Carter spoilers: Is Frankie his daughter and who is Katie Lewis?

TV & Movies

There are four episodes of Married At First Sight UK

Married at First Sight UK 2020: How many episodes are there?

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight UK couples

Married at First Sight UK: Are any of the couples still together, and where are they now?

TV & Movies

The Married at First Sight UK couples

Married at First Sight UK 2020: Are the couples still together?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight was filmed earlier this year

Married at First Sight UK 2020: When was it filmed and did the couples have to isolate?

TV & Movies