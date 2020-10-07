The best beauty advent calendars to buy for 2020

Beauty advent calendars 2020: Charlotte Tilbury, The Body Shop, Benefit, ASOS and more.

There's nothing quite like that childhood magical feeling of opening a cardboard window to find a festive-shaped piece of chocolate behind it - and recreating this moment as an adult is a pretty tricky task.

But investing in a calendar crammed full of your favourite beauty products will get you pretty close.

Beauty advent calendars have been growing in popularity over the past few years, and the market has pretty much exploded for 2020.

Here are our picks of the best.

The Body Shop

The Body Shop have got three incredible beauty advent calendars on offer this year, ranging from £79.50 to £130.

The calendars come jam-packed with the brand's most popular goodies, including lip butters, hand creams and body butters.

The Body Shop have three advent calendars available this year. Picture: The Body Shop

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Advent Calendar - £50 (contents worth £79.50)

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Big Advent Calendar - £70 (contents worth £136.50)

The Body Shop Make It Real Together Ultimate Advent Calendar - £130 (contents worth £226)

Holland and Barrett

If you thought Holland and Barrett was just health foods and vitamins, you'll be in for a surprise to find out about their incredible beauty range.

Their 2020 advent calendar features 14 full-sized and 11 sample-sized products - including serums, cleansers and creams - worth more than £170, and all are suitable for vegans.

Holland and Barrett's calendar is 100% vegan. Picture: Holland and Barrett

Holland & Barrett 25 Days of Natural Beauty Calendar - £40 (worth £170)

Dove

Skincare brand Dove have launched their much-loved Nourishing Beauty Advent calendar for 2020, and it's crammed full of Dove hair and body products as well as a compact mirror, a card holder, hair bobbles and tweezers.

The Dove beauty advent calendar comes in three different designs. Picture: Dove

Nourishing Beauty Advent Calendar - £20

No.7

Boots' No.7 advent calendar is always a popular choice due to its incredible value for money.

No.7's advent calendar is always a popular choice. Picture: Boots

24 Days of Beauty Advent calendar - £45 (worth £172.50)

Soap and Glory







Soap and Glory's advent calendar is sure to fly off the shelves. Picture: Soap and Glory

Soap and Glory have gained a huge following due to their incredible bath and skincare range, and their advent calendar is sure not to disappoint.

Soap & Glory 24 Days to Roam the Foam - £42 (worth £85.73)

