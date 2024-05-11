Eurovision 2024 start time, how to watch and how long it's on for

11 May 2024, 19:00

Eurovision 2024 will air on the 11th of May
Eurovision 2024 will air on the 11th of May. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

What time does the Eurovision 2024 final finish? And what channel is it on? Here's all the how to watch details you need to know.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Eurovision fans it's time to get your best outfits and singing voices ready as the 2024 final is hitting our TV screens on Saturday 11th May.

With Olly Alexander of Years and Years fame going in to compete for the UK, everyone is excited to see what the other European countries have to offer on that huge stage - so how can you watch it?

As one of the biggest nights on TV, the Eurovision Song Contest will undoubtedly take over all TV's this weekend as it also has one of the longest running times.

So if you're planing to soak up all things Eurovision this Saturday, here's how you can watch it, what time it starts and finishes and where it's being held.

Petra Mede and Malin Akerman are hosting Eurovision 2024
Petra Mede and Malin Akerman are hosting Eurovision 2024. Picture: Getty

What channel is the Eurovision final on and how can you watch it?

Primarily, people love to watch the Eurovision on TV and if you live in the UK, the channel you'll find it on is BBC. You can also tune in online via the broadcasters online streaming service.

READ MORE: Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2024? Latest betting odds revealed

READ MORE: Who are the hosts of Eurovision 2024? Meet presenters Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman

It's expected more than 160million viewers will watch worldwide as 37 countries compete for the winning title.

Olly Alexander is representing the UK in this year's Eurovision
Olly Alexander is representing the UK in this year's Eurovision. Picture: Getty

What time does the Eurovision final start and finish?

There's plenty of time to enjoy the mini heatwave this weekend as the Eurovision Song Contest doesn't start until 8pm.

And then you're in for a night full of musical joy as it doesn't end until midnight meaning it lasts for a staggering four hours.

Where is the Eurovision Song Contest final being held?

After a return to the UK's Liverpool stage in 2023, the 2024 hosts are Sweden.

All acts will perform on the big stage in Malmö where predictions recon over 100,000 fans will head to watch the show.

