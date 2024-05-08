UK weather: Saturday expected to be hottest day of the year with highs of 26C

8 May 2024, 17:00

The sun has finally arrived for much of the UK!
The sun has finally arrived for much of the UK! Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

The UK is finally set to experience some hot weather, clear skies and sunshine this week before the hottest day of the year arrives this weekend.

After weeks of rain, winds and relentlessly cloudy skies, the UK is expected to see some major improvements this week and over the weekend, with Saturday expected to be the hottest day of the year so far.

According to the Met Office's forecast, on Saturday 11th May, the South of England could see highs of up to 26C, with the rest of the UK also expected to be treated to settled conditions.

The hottest day of the year so far was recorded last Thursday in Santon Downham in Suffolk, with the mercury hitting 23.4C at the time of recording - but that is expected to be blown out of the water by the time next week begins.

Over the course of this week, a high pressuring being pushed from the north will build temperatures over week before the hottest days arrive over the weekend.

The UK will finally experience some sunny weather this weekend, with highs of 26C expected in the South of England
The UK will finally experience some sunny weather this weekend, with highs of 26C expected in the South of England. Picture: Getty

"High pressure is forecast to dominate the UK for the rest of the week and into the weekend," Met Office meteorologist Amy Bokota said: "High pressure brings dry and settled weather and with warm air sat over the UK this will give some pleasant warm temperatures. There is good confidence that high pressure will last until the weekend."

She added: "Temperatures are expecting to build over the next few days, with a likely peak of Saturday."

It isn't just the South of England that will see warm weather this week and into the weekend, with Glasgow forecast to see a sunny Saturday with 22C temperatures.

The Northern parts of the UK, however, won't be lucky enough to share this weather, with the moving high pressure expected to cause "prolonged periods of rainfall" across Northern Ireland and North Scotland.

While many across the UK will be excited to finally see the Spring weather improve, it sadly will not last for long with the Met Office's long-range forecast predicting this Sunday "likely to be the last widely dry and fine day for a while."

Make sure you enjoy the sunny weather this weekend while it lasts!
Make sure you enjoy the sunny weather this weekend while it lasts! Picture: Getty

They explained: "After Sunday, the weather is expected to switch back to become changeable across the country, with further spells of rain and showers expected.

"Rainfall amounts could be above average in most areas. It is also possible that rain will be heavy at times, and any showers could turn thundery. Temperatures are also expected to fall closer to average for May."

