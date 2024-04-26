Will there be a UK heatwave in May? Met Office respond to reports

By Alice Dear

The UK is about to experience warmer weather after chilly days and rain, but will there be a heatwave?

After a cold and wet April, much of the UK is set to experience hotter weather as we move into May, with reports a heatwave could even be on the way.

Temperatures are expected to soar next week, which will be welcomed by many people across the country after a disappointing month of rain, wind and chilly days.

The Met Office, however, have dispelled reports that this increase in temperature will be a 'heatwave', with the forecast not meeting the criteria to hold the title.

While we're not currently expecting a heatwave in May, people are set to enjoy warmer conditions, with some areas potentially reaching 20C next week thanks to the northerly airflow being cut off from Saturday, 27th April.

A Met Office spokesperson told Yahoo News UK: "Looking at the long range outlook temperatures by the end of the month are likely to be near to or a little above average, and notably warmer in comparison to where they are now (significantly below).

"While there is a small chance temperatures could be around 5C above average, at this time of year the average maximum temperature for southern UK is only around 15C, so still not reaching heatwave criteria."

According to the Met Office, in order for a temperature change to be considered a 'heatwave', the location much record a period of at least three consecutive days with daily maximum temperatures or exceed the heatwave temperature threshold, which varies across the UK.

So, what can we expect from next week's weather? Forecasts show that temperatures are likely to trend upwards, with the chance of warm to very warm spells in South and East areas of the UK.

This comes after a week of below-average temperatures, leading many people top ask why April feels so cold this year.

In general, Spring does bring unsettled weather and temperature drops and rises are always expected. However, we have been experiencing a chilly week for the average temperatures expected in April; between 11C - 16C.

With the May Bank Holiday coming up, people across the UK will be keen to get outside - but will the weather permit it? While long range forecasts aren't as accurate, it looks like the northerly airflow could return, meaning the warm weather sadly won't last too long.