Who are the hosts of Eurovision 2024? Meet presenters Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman

11 May 2024, 16:00

Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede are the hosts of Eurovision 2024
Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede are the hosts of Eurovision 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman are hosting this year's European singing competition but who are they? And why do you recognise them? Here's all the details from ages, careers and where they're from.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final is upon us and all eyes are on the 37 acts and countries performing to win those all-important points for their country.

However, there are two more stars of the show and they come in the form of the very talented hosts, Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman. Presenting this year's Eurovision contest in Malmo, Sweden, Petra and Malin have already spoken about how high-energy the contest is after hosting the semi-finals.

A new gig for Malin, who is usually an acting in movies, she said: "It was wonderful. It was so exciting. I’ve never experienced an audience like that — the energy was so high. It was truly just magical and I know for my family here in Sweden, it’s such a big deal."

Here we take a closer look at presenters Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman and get to know everything from their ages, to where they're from, their careers and exactly why we might already recognise them.

Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede will take fans through the Eurovision process
Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede will take fans through the Eurovision process. Picture: Getty

Who is Eurovision host Petra Mede?

Petra Mede has hosted Eurovision in the past
Petra Mede has hosted Eurovision in the past. Picture: Getty

Age: 54

From: Sweden

Job: Comedian, dancer, actress, TV presenter

No stranger to the Eurovision stage, this is Petra's third time as a presenter and she's already hinted it may be her last.

During an interview after the semi-finals, she was asked if she would host again to which she replied: "I’m just happy to do this again. I think this is the third and last round for me. But I’m just pleased people like the manuscript from Edward [af Sillén] and like the jokes and the tone.”

She added: "It's such an incredible honour. After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Måns by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin. It's going to be a joy to work with her!"

So how did Petra become so famous? First she started her career as a dancer but her career was over before it even started thanks to a back injury aged just 20. She then worked as a backing singer for Celine Dion.

However, her real career highlight is when she become a comedian and is most famous for some of her roles in comic shows.

Petra also has two daughters, one from her relationship with ex-partner Mattias Günther.

Who is Eurovision host Malin Åkerman?

Malin Åkerman is an actress
Malin Åkerman is an actress. Picture: Getty

Age: 45

From: Sweden/America

Job: Actress

Taking on Eurovision presenting duties for the first time, you'll mainly recognise Malin from her TV and movie career which has included starring in 27 Dresses, Couples Retreat, The Proposal and Rock of Ages to name but a few.

Married to Jack Donnelly since 2017, Malin was previously wed to Roberto Zincone who she had a son with.

Talking about her exciting new career venture, she said: "It’s different from movie acting of course. The only similarity is that you have lines. But normally you don’t play yourself.”

Malin also said the audience's reaction is one of the things she loves the most about hosting the show as it's not something you get when filming a new role.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV and Movie News

Eurovision 2024 will air on the 11th of May

Eurovision 2024 start time, how to watch and how long it's on for

Exclusive
Fans have been rooting for Lucinda and Timothy to get back together

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda breaks silence on her relationship with Timothy as fans hope for a reconciliation

Married at First Sight

MAFS NZ is set to air soon

6 reasons MAFS Australia fans will love the New Zealand spin-off

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light has announced a UK Tour

MAFS Australia’s Lucinda tour dates and tickets as bride comes to the UK

Married at First Sight

Lucinda Light is one of the brides on Married At First Sight Australia

Who is Lucinda from MAFS Australia? Her age, job and Instagram revealed

Married at First Sight

Tori and Jack have spilled the beans about Lucinda and Timothy's relationship

MAFS Australia's Jack and Tori reveal unaired secret from Lucinda and Timothy's relationship

Married at First Sight

MAFS NZ is back for a fourth series

MAFS NZ start date, experts and cast revealed as season four begins

Married at First Sight

The MAFS NZ cast has been revealed

MAFS NZ 2024 cast revealed as season four release date announced

Married at First Sight

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

A Piece of Cake with Gregg Wallace

Live Playlists on Global Player

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Jono says there is 'proof' that Sara did cheat on Tim during MAFS filming

MAFS Australia's Jono claims Sara did sleep with ex-boyfriend during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Jono McCullough has called out expert John Aiken

MAFS Australia's Jono reveals experts are 'fed lines through earpiece' and would 'nap' during filming

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia's Timothy has taken a swipe at fellow groom Jack

MAFS Australia's Timothy takes brutal swipe at Jack as their feud escalates

Married at First Sight

Timothy and Jonathan have grown close since leaving MAFS Australia

MAFS Australia’s Timothy exposes editing errors after confirming friendship with ’slimy’ Jonathan

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia cast 2024

Where are the cast of MAFS Australia 2024 now?

Married at First Sight

Trending on Heart

The Eurovision 2024 odds have been revealed

Who is favourite to win Eurovision 2024? Latest betting odds revealed

Amanda Holden looked stunning in a gold jumpsuit as she hopped on a speed boat to Heart HQ

Amanda Holden fabulously arrives to Heart's Make Me A Millionaire final on a speed boat

Rhona may be leaving Emmerdale

Is Rhona leaving Emmerdale? Everything we know about her relationship with Marlon

Stacey Solomon has come to her husband's aid after he received backlash on social media

Stacey Solomon defends husband Joe Swash amid lunchbox fury

Don Gilet is the new Death in Paradise Detective Inspector

Who is the new Death in Paradise detective Don Gilet? His age, famous ex-wife and previous roles revealed
Gavin and Stacey was left on a cliffhanger following Nessa's dramatic proposal

How did Gavin and Stacey end? Your ultimate Christmas special recap

James Cordon has announced Gavin and Stacey's return

Gavin and Stacey to return for 'last ever episode' on Christmas Day

Buying London will arrive on Netflix in May

Buying London: Netflix series start date and cast revealed

MAFS Australia season 11 has seen brand new couple form

Which MAFS Australia couples are still together from 2024?

Married at First Sight

Rebecca Sarker stars as Manpreet in Emmerdale

Emmerdale star Rebecca Sarker's life away from Manpreet Sharma: Age, height and children revealed
MAFS Australia's Tim and Sara have split since leaving the show

MAFS Australia Tim's new girlfriend revealed after shock split from Sara

Married at First Sight

Tim shared his thoughts on Married At First Sight couple Lucinda and Timothy - and he's not buying it!

MAFS Australia's Tim slams Lucinda and Timothy's relationship and claims it 'wasn't real'

Married at First Sight

Sara and Cassandra had a massive unaired fall out on MAFS Australia

The truth behind MAFS Australia stars Sara and Cassandra's unaired feud

Married at First Sight

MAFS Australia fans were left confused by Jayden's latest Instagram post

MAFS Australia fans slam Jayden for posting picture with Eden’s dog after messy split

Married at First Sight

This is the real story of Lale and Gita and the love story which started in the concentration camp of Auschwitz

The Tattooist of Auschwitz real story explained and what happened to Lale and Gita