Who are the hosts of Eurovision 2024? Meet presenters Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman

Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede are the hosts of Eurovision 2024. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman are hosting this year's European singing competition but who are they? And why do you recognise them? Here's all the details from ages, careers and where they're from.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final is upon us and all eyes are on the 37 acts and countries performing to win those all-important points for their country.

However, there are two more stars of the show and they come in the form of the very talented hosts, Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman. Presenting this year's Eurovision contest in Malmo, Sweden, Petra and Malin have already spoken about how high-energy the contest is after hosting the semi-finals.

A new gig for Malin, who is usually an acting in movies, she said: "It was wonderful. It was so exciting. I’ve never experienced an audience like that — the energy was so high. It was truly just magical and I know for my family here in Sweden, it’s such a big deal."

Here we take a closer look at presenters Petra Mede and Malin Åkerman and get to know everything from their ages, to where they're from, their careers and exactly why we might already recognise them.

Malin Åkerman and Petra Mede will take fans through the Eurovision process. Picture: Getty

Who is Eurovision host Petra Mede?

Petra Mede has hosted Eurovision in the past. Picture: Getty

Age: 54

From: Sweden

Job: Comedian, dancer, actress, TV presenter

No stranger to the Eurovision stage, this is Petra's third time as a presenter and she's already hinted it may be her last.

During an interview after the semi-finals, she was asked if she would host again to which she replied: "I’m just happy to do this again. I think this is the third and last round for me. But I’m just pleased people like the manuscript from Edward [af Sillén] and like the jokes and the tone.”

She added: "It's such an incredible honour. After first hosting it alone and then together with the delightful Måns by my side, I am now really looking forward to working with Malin. It's going to be a joy to work with her!"

So how did Petra become so famous? First she started her career as a dancer but her career was over before it even started thanks to a back injury aged just 20. She then worked as a backing singer for Celine Dion.

However, her real career highlight is when she become a comedian and is most famous for some of her roles in comic shows.

Petra also has two daughters, one from her relationship with ex-partner Mattias Günther.

Who is Eurovision host Malin Åkerman?

Malin Åkerman is an actress. Picture: Getty

Age: 45

From: Sweden/America

Job: Actress

Taking on Eurovision presenting duties for the first time, you'll mainly recognise Malin from her TV and movie career which has included starring in 27 Dresses, Couples Retreat, The Proposal and Rock of Ages to name but a few.

Married to Jack Donnelly since 2017, Malin was previously wed to Roberto Zincone who she had a son with.

Talking about her exciting new career venture, she said: "It’s different from movie acting of course. The only similarity is that you have lines. But normally you don’t play yourself.”

Malin also said the audience's reaction is one of the things she loves the most about hosting the show as it's not something you get when filming a new role.