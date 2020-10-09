Mum praised for 'genius' gift rule to stop her kids being spoilt over Christmas

A woman has revealed her clever 'rule of four' for Christmas. Picture: Getty Images

By Naomi Bartram

The 'rule of four' could save parents lots of money this Christmas.

With Christmas right around the corner, many families are already thinking about gift shopping.

And now one mum from Australia has been praised after revealing the clever way she makes sure her children aren’t spoiled by Santa this year.

Posting on a Facebook group called ‘Mums Who Clean, Cook and Organise’, the woman explained that she asks her four-year-old daughter to categorise her wishlist whenever it’s her birthday or Christmas.

These are split into four categories - something she wants, something she needs, something she can wear and something she can read.

Parents have praised the 'rule of four' present hack. Picture: PA Images

The creative mum has even made gift tags for each of the categories.

She wrote: "My daughter turns fives this month, we stick to the four-gift rule in our house.

"It might not be much in some people's eyes but it's all she wanted and expressed interest in over the last few weeks along with things she needs.”

The mum then said her daughter wanted skipping rope, hair chalk and a secret diary, while she needed a new toothbrush.

She also chose summer sandals, a swimsuit and a pair of shorts to wear, and picked a fairy book to read.

As an extra treat, the mum has also booked her in for her first haircut and planned a party in a local park.

And other parents were quick to praise the idea, with many agreeing it’s a great way to cut down on costs.

One person replied: "Awesome way of doing it, my mind boggles at the amount some spend."

A second mum said she uses the idea and even bought customised wooden plaques for the rules.

She said: "We are doing the same when my daughter turns one in November. I'm very weary of too much "stuff" - she is very lucky and has a lot of people who love and buy her gifts!"

While a third added: "Give them too much and they will never appreciate things - well done that's an awesome present."

And a fourth wrote: “We don't go overboard for birthdays either. We don't stick to categories, but we buy useful, long lasting items.”

