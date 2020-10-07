New Elf Monopoly is launching in time for Christmas

Monopoly now has an Elf version. Picture: USAopoly

The new Monolopy Elf game is filled with characters and quotes from the much-loved Christmas film.

Christmas is set to look a little different this year, with strict social distancing measures in place.

But we can guarantee that millions of families across the world will still be sitting down to play a board game on December 25th.

And just in time for the big day, now one of the most iconic games in history - Monopoly - has been given a festive twist with an amazing new Elf design.

The family-friendly game has used the characters, locations, and quotes from the much-loved Christmas film on the board.

The Elf Monopoly is being sold in the US. Picture: Amazon/USAOPOLY

And in a nod to Buddy’s trip to New York, the houses are renamed Apartments, and Hotels renamed Skyscrapers.

Read More: Mum furious after grandma demands weekly babysitting fee

The Community Chest Cards are known as Christmas Cheer and Chance Cards renamed Christmas Spirit.

There are also six extra special player tokens that include Santa's Sleigh, Polar Bear Cub, Jack-in-the-Box, Mailroom Coffee Mug, Santa's Bag and Maple Syrup.

USAopoly's game instructions state:"Join Buddy the Elf in the magical land of New York City, and relive his adventures as he explores new places, finds his father, and saves Christmas with Santa.

"Celebrating the classic holiday comedy, this custom edition of Monopoly will have you collecting and trading wonderous landmarks along the path of Buddy's journey, like Santa's Workshop, Gimbel's Toy Department, and the Lincoln Tunnel.

"Grab a token and your elf shoes, and travel around the board spreading Christmas cheer - and don't forget to sing loud for all to hear! Set forth on your quest to own it all, but first you will need to know the basic game rules along with custom Monopoly: Elf rules."

Amazon was selling the Elf Monopoly for $39.88 (£31), however unfortunately it is out of stock. It can also be purchased directly from the USAopoly website, but only in the US.

But not all hope is lost as fans are hoping the game will launch in the UK soon, while it’s likely they will start to appear on eBay - so keep an eye out!

There are also plenty of other Monopoly alternatives to get stuck into this Christmas, including Super Mario, Disney Villains and Frozen 2 which can all be bought on Amazon.

Now Read: Mum details 'long coronavirus' symptoms still leaving her exhausted after six months