Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

27 March 2024, 11:28

Postman from Royal Mail delivering post
Royal Mail services will be impacted by Easter weekend. Picture: Alamy

By Zoe Adams

Is there any post over Easter weekend? And are the Post Office's opening? Here's the posting schedule for the bank holiday weekend.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The four-day long Easter weekend is here signalling the start of spring, lots of chocolate egg eating and of course, the clocks jumping forward to give us those all important lighter evenings.

But like with many bank holiday weekends, it brings shop closures, new supermarket opening hours and a change to the Royal Mail's delivery service so they too can enjoy the long weekend.

So do we get post on Good Friday and Easter Monday? As expected, the Royal Mail's service is impacted by Easter, which falls on March 29th - April 1st in 2024, meaning there will be a slight delay to parcels and letters delivered through this service.

Here's all the details you need to know about the Royal Mail's deliveries this Easter weekend.

Royal Mail worker collecting letters from post box
Royal Mail deliveries and collections will pause for three days over the long weekend. Picture: Alamy

Do Royal Mail deliver on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

For 2024, Good Friday falls on March 29th and Easter Monday lands on April 1st, and on both of these days, there will be no collections or deliveries from the Royal Mail. This applies to those living in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.

However, for those in Scotland, normal delivery services will take place on Good Friday with no services on Easter Monday.

Royal Mail logo and brand
Royal Mail services will be affected in England, Wales and Northern Ireland. Picture: Alamy

What's Royal Mail's delivery schedule over Easter weekend?

Despite Good Friday and Easter Monday having no services, you will get post and parcel deliveries as normal on Easter Saturday, March 30th.

As with every week, there will be no collections or deliveries on Sundays.

Is the Post Office open on Good Friday and Easter Monday?

Many Post Offices will close for the Good Friday and Easter Monday bank holidays.

Local branches, such as those inside convenience stores, may still be open with reduced hours.

You can use the Royal Mail’s branch finder to check your local Post Office and their opening hours.

