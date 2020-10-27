Holly Willoughby shares COVID-friendly trick or treating alternative for families

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby has shared the perfect way to get your kids out this Halloween while remaining safe.

Halloween this year is going to be very different for many families across the UK as lockdown measures remain in place.

And while trick or treating may be off the cards, that doesn't mean you have to cancel Halloween plans all together.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby shared an amazing idea on the ITV show on Tuesday, which will get your kids out and about, but in a COVID-friendly way.

Expressing the worries of many parents, the mum-of-three said on the show: "I don't know how I feel about my kids putting their hand in a bucket of sweets and picking up everyone else's – other hands have been in the same thing."

READ MORE: Mum shares easy treasure hunt game to replace trick or treating for kids this Halloween

Holly Willoughby revealed the COVID-friendly way to have fun with your kids this Halloween. Picture: ITV

Instead, the TV host suggested a pumpkin trail in your local areas.

Holly went on to explain: "You know during lockdown where everyone was putting the rainbows in the windows and you could walk around with the kids and spot the rainbows?

"What people are doing, instead of trick or treating, is going around their local area spotting pumpkins in the window."

Doing a pumpkin trail means children won't be visiting other households. Picture: Getty

She added that in order to give your kids treats, you can reward them for every pumpkin they spot with a sweet from their own bucket of treats, avoiding any contamination from other households.

Holly said that while it "may not be the same" it is a way to make "the best out of the situation."

The host added that this way, your kids can still get dressed up and get out and about.

This Morning have pumpkin templates you can download and print off for your window. Picture: ITV

This Morning are even getting families across the UK involved in the idea, by creating a pumpkin template to stick in their windows.

You can download the 'pumpkin trail' template from the This Morning website.

READ NOW: This Morning pumpkin trail – How to print your Halloween templates