Mum shares easy treasure hunt game to replace trick or treating for kids this Halloween

Halloween can still be great fun for you and your kids this year. Picture: Getty/Chase the Rainbow Resources

By Alice Dear

Trick or treating may be off the plans this Halloween, but there's so much fun still to be had.

While various stages of lockdown have put everyone's hopes of trick or treating to bed, one mum has come up with an exciting way to get the kids still enjoying the spooky season.

Hannah, a mum of two from Glasgow, is the creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources Facebook page, where she shares indoor and outdoor activities to keep your little ones entertained during lockdown.

Recently, Hannah shared her Halloween treasure hunt game, which is the perfect alternative for trick or treating this year.

She has designed and created the entire game for free so all you need to do is print and set up.

Creator of Chase the Rainbow Resources, Hannah, has created a treasure hunt for your kids this Halloween. Picture: Chase the Rainbow Resources

In the Halloween treasure hunt game, there are six themed tokens – a black cat, a ghost, two pumpkins, a bat and Frankenstein's monster.

Hannah suggests printing them off and hiding them around the house for your children to find.

You can print off the tokens and hide them around your house. Picture: Chase the Rainbow Resources

She has also created a tally sheet that adds a little competition to the game, and has recommend people get it laminated after printing so you can wipe clean and use again.

If you laminate the tally board, you can wipe clean and use for years to come! Picture: Chase the Rainbow Resources

She adds that if you want to add a spooky element to the game, add some glow sticks to the back of the tokens so they glow in the dark.

If it is chocolate your kids are missing this halloween, you can incorporate sweets into the game by leaving them with the tokens, or simply giving some out at the end as a participation prize.

For more information, and to download the treasure hunt for your kids this halloween, click here.

