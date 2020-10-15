Mum reveals how to make incredible giant pumpkins out of rubbish for Halloween

The creative mum used just rubbish and paint to create a pumpkin. Picture: Latestdeals

A crafty mum has revealed a genius hack to creating huge pumpkins for Halloween.

Halloween will look very different for most of us this year, with usual activities like trick or treating, parties and get togethers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

But that doesn't mean it can't still be a special occasion for you and your family, and one mum has come up with a clever way of keeping the tradition going.

Wahida Ager, 36, a mum-of-two from Southampton, revealed how she made an incredible giant pumpkin using rubbish - and it only cost her a fiver.

Wahida made an impressive pumpkin out of rubbish she found round the house. Picture: Latestdeals

She told money-saving community LatestDeals.co.uk: "I made this for my son's Halloween birthday party. I’m a mum of two and having free time to make anything has been challenging.

"I’ve always been creative and I’m always up for a messy job especially with the kids.

"I was determined to make my son's Halloween birthday party amazing.

"I had a look around and shopped online to see if I could find any large or giant pumpkins but unfortunately there’s no market for that and I suppose if there were, it would cost a fortune to buy one.

The pumpkin was made out of old bills and wrapping paper. Picture: Latestdeals

"Instead, I had the idea to make a pumpkin out of papier-mâché, and thought of what materials would be the best to put the pumpkin together."

Wahida added that she turned to YouTube for inspiration, saying: "I finally came across one video from America. A woman made a little pumpkin from tin foil and papier-mâché. This is when I thought 'why not try to make a large one?’

"Of course, I needed to make sure this was lightweight and easy to dispose of."

She said that creating the pumpkin was "was very fun and easy", and she just used a bin bag with old wrapping paper, bills and newspapers.

Wahida advised against using products like plastics and clothes to fill the bin bag as they are more difficult to mould.

She advised: "You can use any strong large bag depending on how big you would like the pumpkin to be.

"Stuff the bag with lots of papers, wrapping paper, shredded papers, newspaper: any recyclable papers will do.

Wahida found inspiration from YouTube videos. Picture: Latestdeals

"Squash as many paper balls as you can to fill the bag. When you’re happy with the size of your pumpkin, then secure tightly with tape.

“Once it is secured tightly, go round with tape making the shape of a pumpkin.

"Use the tip of the bag and tape it using foil - this will help you mould it into a pumpkin stem.

"Mix PVA glue with tissue paper and fully cover your pumpkin all around. Keep it in a warm and dry place allowing it time to dry.

"Then use any chosen colour paint or spray can. Once the paint is dry, you can finish the pumpkin with your choice of decorative materials."

In total, she spent £5 on the paintbrushes and paint, and the rest was made up of recycled materials that she already owned.

