Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute
17 October 2021, 21:00 | Updated: 17 October 2021, 21:27
If you want your house to be the scariest on the street, or just want some ideas to make your interiors nice and spooky for a party or movie marathon, here's some inspo...
Cute Squishmallows
Technically these adorable squishmallow toys are designed for babies and small children, but they appeal to grown-ups, too!
They have already sold out online, so keep an eye out for them in your local Aldi store.
Where to buy: Aldi, £7.99
Halloween Bat Reaper
The 'bat reaper' has glowing LED eyes and moving arms - a very scary combination!
The batteries come included and it is available online now.
Where to buy: Aldi, £19.99
READ NOW: Cocktail and drink ideas for your Halloween party or get together
Standing Death figure
New for 2021, the life size Standing Death Figure eerily casts its gaze over its victims.
It's sound activated, meaning that this spooky character comes to life as soon as it hears anyone close by!
Where to buy: Aldi, £49.99 (online only)]
READ NOW: How to use a can of fake snow to make a gorgeous Halloween window
Giant inflatables
- Inflatable pumpkins, £49.99, Aldi
- 3.6m inflatable ghost, £59.99, Aldi
- 2.4m inflatable spider, £39.99, Aldi
Crawling Zombie
Terrify party-goers with this moaning and groaning 1.4m crawling zombie!
It has moving limbs, piercing red eyes and emits creepy music - it is sure to scare anyone in its presence!
Where to buy: Aldi, £29,99 (online only)