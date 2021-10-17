Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Gritt

If you want your house to be the scariest on the street, or just want some ideas to make your interiors nice and spooky for a party or movie marathon, here's some inspo...

Cute Squishmallows

These adorable squashies are technically for babies... Picture: Aldi

Technically these adorable squishmallow toys are designed for babies and small children, but they appeal to grown-ups, too!

They have already sold out online, so keep an eye out for them in your local Aldi store.

Where to buy: Aldi, £7.99

Halloween Bat Reaper

This terrifying (but sort of cute!) bat ornament can also be used to hang from a tree or doorway. Picture: Aldi

The bat also looks creepy hanging up. Picture: Aldi

The 'bat reaper' has glowing LED eyes and moving arms - a very scary combination!

The batteries come included and it is available online now.

Where to buy: Aldi, £19.99

Standing Death figure

This will weed out the brave trick or treaters from the easily scared. Picture: Aldi

New for 2021, the life size Standing Death Figure eerily casts its gaze over its victims.

It's sound activated, meaning that this spooky character comes to life as soon as it hears anyone close by!

Where to buy: Aldi, £49.99 (online only)]

Giant inflatables

These giant inflatables will make you the envy of your street. Picture: Aldi

Crawling Zombie

The huge crawling zombie makes noises and moves creepily. Picture: Aldi

Terrify party-goers with this moaning and groaning 1.4m crawling zombie!

It has moving limbs, piercing red eyes and emits creepy music - it is sure to scare anyone in its presence!

Where to buy: Aldi, £29,99 (online only)