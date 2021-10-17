Halloween 2021: Easy and impressive spooky cocktail and drink ideas

17 October 2021

These spooky serves will impress your Halloween guests
These spooky serves will impress your Halloween guests. Picture: The Bottle Club
With Halloween falling on a weekend this year, there's bound to be parties galore - if you're hosting, or having a ghoul's night in - why not rustle up one of these spooky showstoppers?

The Devil's Share

A careful drizzle of red wine looks very creepy
A careful drizzle of red wine looks very creepy. Picture: Cotswolds Distillery

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Place all ingredients except the red wine into an ice filled cocktail shaker.
  • Shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass.
  • Drizzle red wine over the cocktail and ice to create a 'bleeding' effect in the glass.

Scapegrace Gin

This delicious black gin changes colour in to a vivid purple hue
This delicious black gin changes colour in to a vivid purple hue. Picture: Scapegrace Gin

Scapegrace is the world’s first naturally ‘Black Gin’ that when mixed with tonic magically changes to a vivid purple colour!

It's not only delicious, but perfect for spooky season.

Where to buy: Amazon, £32

Big Beast Sour

Inspired by a New York Sour, this fruity serve evokes oversized beasts frightening urban residents
Inspired by a New York Sour, this fruity serve evokes oversized beasts frightening urban residents. Picture: Ardbeg

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Shake all ingredients except the red wine over cubed ice.
  • Double strain into a glass and drizzle the red wine on top.

Lucifer’s Margarita

This Halloween twist on a classic Margarita is only for the brave!
This Halloween twist on a classic Margarita is only for the brave! Picture: Beefeater Gin

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Beefeater Blood Orange
  • 20ml lime
  • 10ml honey
  • Dash of tabasco (optional)
  • Garnish with chilli horns

Method:

  • Build ingredients in to a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
  • Place on the lid and shake for 10 seconds.
  • Strain in to your glass and garnish with sliced chillies

Dracula Spritz

A spooky spritz with sparkling wine, ginger ale
A spooky spritz with sparkling wine, ginger ale is jazzed up with sweet teeth . Picture: Beefeater Gin

Ingredients:

  • 35ml Beefeater Blood Orange
  • 50ml sparkling wine
  • 50ml ginger ale
  • Garnish with gummy fangs


Method:

  • Build in glass with ice and add garnish

READ NOW: The best Halloween pyjamas, T-shirts and jumpers available now

Begroni

A perfect serve for pre-batching so you can focus on hosting and having fun
A perfect serve for pre-batching so you can focus on hosting and having fun. Picture: Ardbeg

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in a mixing glass.
  • Pour over cubed ice into a glass, and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.

Smoky Spritz

A sweetly spiced spritz with a distant, smoky savouriness
A sweetly spiced spritz with a distant, smoky savouriness. Picture: Ardbeg

Ingredients:

Method:

  • Pour ingredients over cubed ice.
  • Garnish with orange wheel and a burnt sprig of rosemary.

Baileys Chocolate Orange S’Mores martini

This Baileys martini is a fabulous treat
This Baileys martini is a fabulous treat. Picture: Baileys

Baileys has joined forces with three of the UK’s favourite drag queens; Asia ThorneTia Kofi and Veronica Green to bring you the ultimate taste of Halloween indulgence.

Did someone say Hallo-KWEEN?

Ingredients:

  • 1 x martini glass (place it in the freezer 20 minutes before, so it’s nice and chilled)
  • 75g melted dark chocolate
  • 75g finely crushed oaty biscuits
  • 75g lightly crushed orange pearl sugar
  • Orange zest pared in strips
  • A fresh mint sprig 
  • 50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream (0.9 units)
  • 25ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka (0.9 units) 
  • 30ml double cream
  • Large toasting marshmallow
  • Cocktail skewer
  • Ice cubes
  • Edible gold leaf

Method: 

  • Melt your dark chocolate and pour onto a plate then add the crushed oaty biscuits and orange pearl sugar onto a separate plate
  • Dip the rim of your chilled martini glass into the melted chocolate and then carefully straight into the crushed biscuits and pearl sugar - leave to set in the fridge
  • Put a handful of ice, 50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream, 25ml Vodka, Orange Peel and Mint into a Cocktail Shaker
  • Shake for 30 seconds and then strain into the glass
  • Carefully pour the double cream on top over the back of a spoon
  • Thread a large marshmallow onto a cocktail skewer and carefully toast over a flame 
  • Top your cocktail with the toasted marshmallow and sprinkle with the gold leaf

Top Tip: If you haven’t got a blowtorch, why not place a marshmallow on your cocktail skewer and pop it under a grill for 20 seconds

Mint Monster

This cocktail was inspired by the skin of the Bride of Frankenstein
This cocktail was inspired by the skin of the Bride of Frankenstein. Picture: Ardbeg

Drawn from hulking green B-movie monsters, this cocktail is a lively green machine in the same family as a Southside or Mojito. Briny notes of fennel, pine resin and orange are offset against sweet spices.

Ingredients:

  • 50ml Ardbeg An Oa
  • 25ml Fresh Lime Juice
  • 15ml Sugar Syrup
  • 8 Fresh Mint Leaves

Merhod:

  • Shake all ingredients except the red wine over cubed ice.
  • Double strain into a glass and drizzle the red wine on top.

Bride of Frankenstein cocktail 

The blackberry garnish adds a lot of fun to this drink
The blackberry garnish adds a lot of fun to this drink. Picture: Flickr / The Bottle Club

Inspired by the 1935 hit sci-fi film, the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ cocktail embodies main character energy and will certainly make a few spines tingle.  Credit: Flickr 

Ingredients:

  • 25ml Belvedere Pure Vodka
  • 75cl champagne
  • 2 tbsp seedless blackberry jam 
  • 2 tsp vanilla simple syrup 
  • Blackberries for garnish 

Method:

  • Use your cocktail shaker to combine the blackberry jam and vanilla syrup, stirring gently.
  • Then, top up your shaker with ice before adding your vodka and giving the contents a good old shake.
  • Finish off your scary cocktail by topping it off with prosecco and garnishing with blackberries. 

Liquid Ghost Halloween Cocktail 

If you don’t believe in ghosts, this drink might change your mind
If you don’t believe in ghosts, this drink might change your mind. Picture: Flickr / The Bottle Club

Ingredients: 

Method: 

  • When it comes to Halloween cocktails, the Liquid Ghost is by far one of the easiest drinks to make.
  • You simply need to mix your vanilla syrup, cream, vodka and soda in a cocktail shaker and then serve in a glass. Voila! 

AMAZING BOTTLES FOR YOUR BAR!

Add some spooky style to your bar area with one of these amazing bottles
Add some spooky style to your bar area with one of these amazing bottles. Picture: The Bottle Club
These will look fab all year round - not just in October!
These will look fab all year round - not just in October! Picture: The Bottle Club

Halloween is the perfect time to get your hands on this super limited collection from Dead Man's Fingers. Not only do you get to enjoy a brand spanking new flavour, you will be left a cool reusable mason!

Pumpkin martini 

Forget pumpkin spice lattes - it’s all about pumpkin martinis this spooky season!
Forget pumpkin spice lattes - it’s all about pumpkin martinis this spooky season! Picture: Flickr / The Bottle Club

Ingredients:

  • 60ml vanilla vodka - link 
  • 15ml Bumbu Cream Liqueur
  • 15ml pumpkin liqueur 
  • 1 tsp whipped cream 
  • Cinnamon stick 

Method:  

  • Pour the vodka and cream liqueur into your cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake well.
  • After that, add the pumpkin liqueur and shake for a final time.
  • Finally, strain the contents into a glass and top with a teaspoon of whipped cream. For an added touch, garnish with a cinnamon stick. 

Zombie Brains cocktail

This is fruity with a kick!
This is fruity with a kick! Picture: Pixabay / The Bottle Club

Ingredients:

  • 60ml pomegranate juice
  • 32g raspberries 
  • 60ml orange juice 
  • 60ml vodka 
  • 30ml Chambord Liqueur 
  • Splash of ginger ale 

Method: 

  • Start by muddling your raspberries in a cocktail shaker until they break down.
  • Then, it’s time to add your pomegranate juice, vodka, Chambord, orange juice and ice.
  • Give the contents a good shake and then strain your prepared drink into glasses filled with ice.
  • Add a splash of ginger ale as a finishing touch and enjoy! 

The Witches’ Cocktail

Straight from the cauldron, this drink is made with the main spooky ingredient of blackberry liqueur
Straight from the cauldron, this drink is made with the main spooky ingredient of blackberry liqueur. Picture: Pixabay / The Bottle Club

Ingredients:

Method: 

  • Firstly, add your powdered dry ice to the bottom of the glass (note this is optional).
  • Then, combine your apple brandy or vodka in your cocktail shaker and add one ice cube before shaking for a few seconds.
  • Once done, strain your spooky cocktail creation into a martini glass. 
  • To create the ‘bleeding’ effect of your drink, pour your grenadine syrup about an inch from the surface of the drink (the grenadine should sink to the bottom).
  • As a final touch, garnish the cocktail with about half a teaspoon of powdered dry ice and serve! 

Enjoy a cocktail bar quality cocktail... from a can
Enjoy a cocktail bar quality cocktail... from a can. Picture: Funkin

This cocktail is made with pineapple juice and rum, and has a vibrant flavour and the velvety-smooth texture of a cocktail crafted at the bar.

