Halloween 2021: Easy and impressive spooky cocktail and drink ideas
17 October 2021, 14:29 | Updated: 17 October 2021, 14:34
With Halloween falling on a weekend this year, there's bound to be parties galore - if you're hosting, or having a ghoul's night in - why not rustle up one of these spooky showstoppers?
The Devil's Share
Ingredients:
- 45ml Cotswolds Single Malt Whisky
- 25ml Lemon Juice
- 15ml Cotswolds Amaro
- 15ml Honey Syrup
- 7.5 ml Red Wine
Method:
- Place all ingredients except the red wine into an ice filled cocktail shaker.
- Shake and strain into an ice filled rocks glass.
- Drizzle red wine over the cocktail and ice to create a 'bleeding' effect in the glass.
Scapegrace Gin
Scapegrace is the world’s first naturally ‘Black Gin’ that when mixed with tonic magically changes to a vivid purple colour!
It's not only delicious, but perfect for spooky season.
Where to buy: Amazon, £32
Big Beast Sour
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
- 25ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- 15ml Sugar Syrup
- ½ Egg White
- 15ml Red Wine
Method:
- Shake all ingredients except the red wine over cubed ice.
- Double strain into a glass and drizzle the red wine on top.
Lucifer’s Margarita
Ingredients:
- 50ml Beefeater Blood Orange
- 20ml lime
- 10ml honey
- Dash of tabasco (optional)
- Garnish with chilli horns
Method:
- Build ingredients in to a cocktail shaker and fill with ice.
- Place on the lid and shake for 10 seconds.
- Strain in to your glass and garnish with sliced chillies
Dracula Spritz
Ingredients:
- 35ml Beefeater Blood Orange
- 50ml sparkling wine
- 50ml ginger ale
- Garnish with gummy fangs
Method:
- Build in glass with ice and add garnish
Begroni
Ingredients:
- 30ml Ardbeg Wee Beastie
- 25ml Bitter Aperitif
- 25ml Sweet Vermouth
Method:
- Stir all ingredients over cubed ice in a mixing glass.
- Pour over cubed ice into a glass, and garnish with a twist of lemon peel.
Smoky Spritz
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ardbeg An Oa
- 100ml Blood Orange Soda
Method:
- Pour ingredients over cubed ice.
- Garnish with orange wheel and a burnt sprig of rosemary.
Baileys Chocolate Orange S’Mores martini
Baileys has joined forces with three of the UK’s favourite drag queens; Asia Thorne, Tia Kofi and Veronica Green to bring you the ultimate taste of Halloween indulgence.
Did someone say Hallo-KWEEN?
Ingredients:
- 1 x martini glass (place it in the freezer 20 minutes before, so it’s nice and chilled)
- 75g melted dark chocolate
- 75g finely crushed oaty biscuits
- 75g lightly crushed orange pearl sugar
- Orange zest pared in strips
- A fresh mint sprig
- 50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream (0.9 units)
- 25ml Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka (0.9 units)
- 30ml double cream
- Large toasting marshmallow
- Cocktail skewer
- Ice cubes
- Edible gold leaf
Method:
- Melt your dark chocolate and pour onto a plate then add the crushed oaty biscuits and orange pearl sugar onto a separate plate
- Dip the rim of your chilled martini glass into the melted chocolate and then carefully straight into the crushed biscuits and pearl sugar - leave to set in the fridge
- Put a handful of ice, 50ml Baileys Original Irish Cream, 25ml Vodka, Orange Peel and Mint into a Cocktail Shaker
- Shake for 30 seconds and then strain into the glass
- Carefully pour the double cream on top over the back of a spoon
- Thread a large marshmallow onto a cocktail skewer and carefully toast over a flame
- Top your cocktail with the toasted marshmallow and sprinkle with the gold leaf
Top Tip: If you haven’t got a blowtorch, why not place a marshmallow on your cocktail skewer and pop it under a grill for 20 seconds
Mint Monster
Drawn from hulking green B-movie monsters, this cocktail is a lively green machine in the same family as a Southside or Mojito. Briny notes of fennel, pine resin and orange are offset against sweet spices.
Ingredients:
- 50ml Ardbeg An Oa
- 25ml Fresh Lime Juice
- 15ml Sugar Syrup
- 8 Fresh Mint Leaves
Merhod:
- Shake all ingredients except the red wine over cubed ice.
- Double strain into a glass and drizzle the red wine on top.
Bride of Frankenstein cocktail
Inspired by the 1935 hit sci-fi film, the ‘Bride of Frankenstein’ cocktail embodies main character energy and will certainly make a few spines tingle. Credit: Flickr
Ingredients:
- 25ml Belvedere Pure Vodka
- 75cl champagne
- 2 tbsp seedless blackberry jam
- 2 tsp vanilla simple syrup
- Blackberries for garnish
Method:
- Use your cocktail shaker to combine the blackberry jam and vanilla syrup, stirring gently.
- Then, top up your shaker with ice before adding your vodka and giving the contents a good old shake.
- Finish off your scary cocktail by topping it off with prosecco and garnishing with blackberries.
Liquid Ghost Halloween Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 60ml vodka
- 30ml Monin Vanilla Syrup
- 30ml creme de cacao
- 60ml soda
Method:
- When it comes to Halloween cocktails, the Liquid Ghost is by far one of the easiest drinks to make.
- You simply need to mix your vanilla syrup, cream, vodka and soda in a cocktail shaker and then serve in a glass. Voila!
Pumpkin martini
Ingredients:
- 60ml vanilla vodka - link
- 15ml Bumbu Cream Liqueur
- 15ml pumpkin liqueur
- 1 tsp whipped cream
- Cinnamon stick
Method:
- Pour the vodka and cream liqueur into your cocktail shaker, fill with ice and shake well.
- After that, add the pumpkin liqueur and shake for a final time.
- Finally, strain the contents into a glass and top with a teaspoon of whipped cream. For an added touch, garnish with a cinnamon stick.
Zombie Brains cocktail
Ingredients:
- 60ml pomegranate juice
- 32g raspberries
- 60ml orange juice
- 60ml vodka
- 30ml Chambord Liqueur
- Splash of ginger ale
Method:
- Start by muddling your raspberries in a cocktail shaker until they break down.
- Then, it’s time to add your pomegranate juice, vodka, Chambord, orange juice and ice.
- Give the contents a good shake and then strain your prepared drink into glasses filled with ice.
- Add a splash of ginger ale as a finishing touch and enjoy!
The Witches’ Cocktail
Ingredients:
- 25ml apple brandy or apple vodka (chilled)
- 50ml Hogg Norton Blackberry Fruit Liqueur
- 1 tsp grenadine
- ½ - 1 tsp of powdered dry ice
Method:
- Firstly, add your powdered dry ice to the bottom of the glass (note this is optional).
- Then, combine your apple brandy or vodka in your cocktail shaker and add one ice cube before shaking for a few seconds.
- Once done, strain your spooky cocktail creation into a martini glass.
- To create the ‘bleeding’ effect of your drink, pour your grenadine syrup about an inch from the surface of the drink (the grenadine should sink to the bottom).
- As a final touch, garnish the cocktail with about half a teaspoon of powdered dry ice and serve!
