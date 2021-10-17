Halloween 2021: Delicious recipes, baking kits, spooky cake moulds and ready made brownies

We've got some great ideas and inspiration for Halloween baking. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Gritt

Halloween isn't about the tricks... it's all about the treats! Whether you're an avid home baker or prefer your cakes and brownies to come ready made, decorated and ready to go, we think you'll love these...

Crosstown Bakery

The Trick or Treat box is packed with all you need for a great get together. Picture: Crosstown

Halloween Box – Fifteen Halloween Dough Bites + the option of adding specialty drinks (From £37.95).

Specialty drink options include Craft Beers by Mondo Brewing Company and Forest Road Brewery Co, St. JOHN Wines, Gusbourne English Sparkling Rosé, Crosstown x Caravan Espresso and more.

Pre-orders for delivery across England, Wales, and lowland Scotland will be available from 15 October 2021.Delivery dates available – 28 to 31 October. The Halloween Dough Bites will also be available in Crosstown stores across London, individually (£2.70) and boxes of three (£8) between 28 and 31 October.

For more information visit Crosstown

Lola's Cupcakes

Lola's Cupcakes has some amazing bakes for Halloween. Picture: Lola's Cupcakes

Trick-Or-Treat Cupcakes (£27.99 for 8 Cupcakes – delivery nationwide) - These terrifyingly tasty cupcakes pair a delicious chocolate or vanilla base with vibrant buttercream and are finished with an array of spooky sprinkles and toppings including ghosts, graves, and evil eyes.

Trick-Or Treat Vegan Cupcakes (£20.10 for 6 Cupcakes) - A scarily good box of vegan cupcakes featuring chocolate or vanilla sponge topped with vegan buttercream and decorated with pumpkins, gravestones, and spooky sprinkles.

Boo! Brownie Box (£16.99 for 6 Brownies – delivery nationwide) - Beware – these brownies are to die for! Created using only the finest Belgian chocolate and decorated with green, purple, and orange icing along with scary skeletons, bones, evil eyes and a 'Trick or Treat' topping.

'Made with Monsters' Fantasy Cake (£65, for 7", serves 12-14 people) - This slimetastic showstopper is the perfect addition to any Halloween party! Choose from a light vanilla or rich chocolate sponge decorated with an eerily dark black buttercream, vibrant green drip, creepy eyes, bones and topped with tentacles. Plus, once you cut the cake, you'll also see layers of orange and green buttercream sandwiched between the delicate sponge for added shock-factor!

'Made with Monsters' Vegan Cake (From £18, for 5", serves 4-6 people) - Baked with scares, choose from a vanilla or chocolate sponge decorated with a vegan dark chocolate ganache, a ghoulish green slime drip, creepy eyes, and tentacles.

Ghosts & Graves Layer Cake (From £17, for 5", serves 4-6 people) - Hand baked with tender loving scare, choose from chocolate or vanilla sponge finished with green and purple buttercream, a chocolate drip and topped with haunting Halloween decorations.

Pre-orders available from 1st October with delivery (to London and surrounding areas) from 18th October.

A selected range of Halloween cupcakes & brownies will also be available in stores from 18th – 31st October.

For further details on the full Halloween range including giant cookies, brownies, and tiny cupcakes, please visit the website: www.lolascupcakes.co.uk.

Britain Loves Baking Scary Bakes

The kit has all you need to make delicious Halloween treats at home. Picture: Britain Loves Baking

Online baking box company, Britain Loves Baking, has launched its seasonal ‘Scary Bakes’ collection of Halloween home baking kits.

The four boxes offer little monsters the chance to get creative as they will be doing all the baking and decorating - all you need to provide is a guiding hand (and eggs if you haven't opted for vegan versions!)

" Do Yourself a Scary Flavour” box - create 12 personalised Halloween cupcakes with an array of scary sprinkles, terrifying toppers, chilling colourings, and chocolate and orange flavours

Spooky Glazed Mini Cakes version, with a spine-chilling, supernatural silicone mould and ready made cake glaze

Creepy Cookie Baking Box - comes with four 3D cookie cutters, a bag of icing mix, a selection of food colours, Halloween sprinkles and lovely juicy, edible eyeballs.

Make Your Own Ghoulish Giant Chocolate Kit - fill 6 tombstones and ghost shapes with mashed Zombie brains (a mixture of blood red liquid caramel, white chocolate coated honeycomb, chopped nuts and marshmallow pieces) Then watch the Zombie brains ooze out as you eat them!

Where to buy: Britain Loves Baking.com, £9 per box, or 4 for £30 (+£2.99 delivery nationwide), until the 28th of October

Skeleton cakelet pan

These dancing skeletons look great iced or served freshly baked. Picture: Nordic Ware

Monster bake and craft kit

Kids will love making these colourful cookies. Picture: Craft and Crumb

These monstrous biscuit kits come with everything you need to bake and decorate 10-12 delicious biscuits and a cute monster biscuit bag to make and decorate.

Where to buy: Craft & Crumb, £19.99

Haunted skull cakelet pan

This mould makes six skull-shaped cakes at a time - perfect for getting the kids to decorate. Picture: Nordic Ware

It's not just cakes you can make in this skull cakelet pan, you can have a go at pizza skulls too - they're so easy to make!

After greasing the pan, roll out some ready made pizza dough and place it over one of the skull-shaped holes.

Fill with a tablespoon of pizza sauce, and a handful of cheese and any other toppings you fancy.

Push down the edges of the dough and seal with water, or egg wash.

After about 10 minutes in the oven, they'll be baked through and ready to go - and cutting one open to reveal the cheesy strings inside is definitely a treat you'll want to enjoy again and again!

Haunted Manor Bundt Pan

The bundt tin makes a cake shaped like a perfect haunted house. Picture: Nordic Ware

Vegan Jack Skellington Buttercups

Ingredients:

Instructions:

In a bain-marie (a fancy, culinary term for a warming appliance - think of a hot pan with water over a stove to melt your choc), melt the vegan white chocolate. Remove from heat and allow to reach room temperature. Unpackage the ButterCups onto a plate and spoon some white chocolate over each ButterCup, spreading it evenly towards the edges. Refrigerate the Cups while you melt the M:lk Choc in a separate bain-marie. Once melted, remove from the heat and allow to cool slightly before spooning the chocolate into a zip lock bag or piping bag if you have one. Remove the Cups from the fridge and snip the corner of the zip lock bag off so that you can pipe Jack Skellington’s face onto each Cup. Refrigerate again until solid. Prepare as many Butter Cups as you need.

Vegan Mummy brownies

Ingredients (Makes 6 large brownies):

1 cup all-purpose flour

¾ cups sugar

½ cup vegan butter (melted)

¾ tsp baking powder

1/3 cup plant-milk

¾ cup cacao powder

3 x LoveRaw M:lk Choc Bars finely chopped into chunks

finely chopped into chunks 2 x tsp instant coffee

To Decorate:

3 x LoveRaw White Cre&m Wafer Bar fingers

fingers 12 x edible eyes

Instructions:

Whisk together the melted butter, sugar, instant coffee and milk. Sift in the flour, cacao powder, baking powder and salt. Once everything is combined, fold in the chocolate chunks. Transfer the batter into a parchment paper lined dish. Bake at 175°C for 20 minutes. Allow the brownies to fully cool before gently pressing half a White Cre&m Wafer finger on top of each brownie followed by two eyes just above.

Skull Bites Cakelet pan

These little skull bites are so cute, perfect for trick or treating. Picture: Nordic Ware

Tombstone Cakelet pan

These little tombstones are really tasty. Picture: Nordic Ware

Creepy coffins bake & craft kit

Almost everything you need to make these biscuits are in the kit. Picture: Craft and Crumb

Each kit makes 15-20 ghost biscuits and a creepy coffin craft box.

It contains a just add butter and honey gingerbread mix, icing sugar, ghost shaped cutter, piping bag and black icing.

Plus there is a creepy coffin craft activity to keep them busy while they're baking in the oven!



Where to buy: Craft & Crumb, £19.99

Haunted Cake Skull pan

Your Halloween party guests will beg you to go on Bake Off after seeing this! Picture: Nordic Ware

Ghost Pavlova

Pavlova with cherry syrup, fresh cherries and meringue ghosts (gluten-free). Picture: Love Cherries

Serves 6 / Prep time: 50 minutes / Cook time: 1.5 hour Cooling 2 hours

Ingredients:

For the meringue:

6 egg whites, room temperature

300g caster sugar

1.5 tsp cornflour

1.5 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp vanilla extract

Edible monster eyes

For the filling:

200ml double cream

100ml crème fraîche

400g fresh whole cherries

For the cherry syrup:

120ml water

120g sugar

200g fresh cherries, pitted and sliced

Method:

Preheat the oven to 100°C and line 2 separate baking sheets with non-stick baking parchment. Put the egg whites in a clean, dry bowl and whisk, using an electric whisk, to stiff peaks. Gradually whisk in the caster sugar, 1 tbsp at a time. Add the cornflour, vanilla extract and lemon juice and whisk briefly, just until incorporated. Place 1⁄4 of the meringue mixture into a piping bag with a large nozzle. Use a little meringue on the underside of each corner of parchment paper to stick it to the baking sheet. Pipe 2 inch high ghosts, starting close to the surface and first pushing down, then raising in an upwards motion with even pressure. Carefully place the edible eyes onto each ghost and bake on the bottom shelf of the oven for 30-40 minutes. While the ghosts are baking, place the remaining 3⁄4 of the meringue in a mound on the other baking sheet and spread out into a 6-8 inch diameter circle (you can draw this out beforehand to help you). Make a shallow dip with the back of a metal spoon in the centre of the meringue mixture to accommodate the cream and fruit. Carefully cover in an airtight container and refrigerate the mixture until the ghosts are out of the oven. Remove the meringue ghosts from the oven and leave to cool. Raise the oven temperature to 140°C/gas mark 1 and place the main pavlova mixture on the bottom shelf. Bake for 1 hour and switch on the oven, but leave the meringue inside to cool for a further 2 hours, with the oven light on. This will keep the meringue warm enough to help prevent cracks. While the meringue is baking, make the cherry syrup by adding the pitted and sliced cherries, water and sugar to a saucepan and bringing to a boil. Reduce the heat and simmer for 10-15 minutes. Sieve the contents over a bowl, gently stirring the cherries to leave you with a syrup. Leave to cool. Just before the meringue has completely cooled, whisk the cream in a large bowl until it is just holding its shape. Gently stir in the yoghurt. Pile the cream mixture into the middle of the pavlova and decorate with the meringue ghosts, fresh cherries and cherry syrup.

Mummy Madeleines

Chocolate and almond madeleines with a cherry glaze (gluten free). Picture: Love Cherries

Makes 18-20 / Prep time: 1 hour, 15 minutes / Cook time: 10 minutes / Equipment: Madeleine tin

Ingredients:

For the madeleines:

115g butter, melted and at room temperature, plus 2 tbsp for greasing

2 large eggs, room temperature

100g golden caster sugar

1 tsp almond extract

90 g plain flour (GF option: Replace plain flour for gluten-free flour)

25 g cocoa powder

1/2 tsp baking powder

1 small pinch salt

For the cherry glaze:

200ml water

100g sugar

200g fresh cherries, pitted and sliced

240g icing sugar, sifted

Edible monster eyes

Method: