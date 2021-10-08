UK Halloween mazes and attractions to visit in 2021

8 October 2021, 12:55 | Updated: 8 October 2021, 17:01

The best family-friendly mazes and attractions to visit this Halloween
The best family-friendly mazes and attractions to visit this Halloween. Picture: Thorpe Park
Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

The best Halloween mazes and attractions to visit in the UK in 2021 - from Thorpe Park to Alton Towers.

Forget Christmas, for many of us Halloween is *the* best holiday of the year - and we can't wait to spend the rest of October eating chocolate while dressed in our spookiest attire.

A great way to celebrate Halloween with the kids is to visit one of the many scary mazes and attractions in the country.

From Thorpe Park to Legoland, here are our pick of the best...

Thorpe Park Fright Night

Thorpe Park are celebrating their 20 year anniversary
Thorpe Park are celebrating their 20 year anniversary. Picture: Thorpe Park

Thorpe Park's Fright Night is as legendary as it is terrifying, and they've knocked it out the park with their spooky mazes this year.

The theme park is celebrating '20 Years Of Fear', as Fright Night has been going for two terrifying decades.

To mark the anniversary, the park has six 'scare zones' - including a terrifying maze, Trailers, set in a spooky theatre full of demons and killer clowns.

Fright Night runs from the 8th-10th October, and 15th October-Sunday 31st October.

Alton Towers Scarefest

Alton Towers Scarefest is back for 2021
Alton Towers Scarefest is back for 2021. Picture: Alton Towers

Alton Towers have nailed it as usual with Scarefest this year, and have a brand-new attraction called Trick O Treat Town.

Visitors to the family-friendly attraction will be given a tote bag, and told to knock on doors in 'Spooky Avenue' the search of goodies.

The park also has a new maze, Darkest Depths, which is located on a ghost ship.

Scarefest runs from 8th-10th October, and 15th-31st October.

Chessington World of Adventures Resort Howl'O'Ween

Chessington's Howl'O'Ween is back
Chessington's Howl'O'Ween is back. Picture: Chessington World of Adventures

Chessington's Howl'O'Ween is back with a bang and a brand-new show called The Wild Witches of Adventure Point.

The show is on daily at 12pm, and includes devilish spells bringing creepy characters to life.

There is also a family-friendly Forgotten Forest, as well as Vampire Villagers.

Howl'O'Ween runs from 16th October to 31st October.

Legoland Windsor Brick or Treat

Legoland's Brick or Treat is back
Legoland's Brick or Treat is back. Picture: Legoland

Legoland have brought back their Brick or Treat event for 2021, which comes complete with a new show and activity trail.

Lord Vampyre’s Creepy Crypt Trail is a family-friendly area where kids can go on the hunt for treats, and they also have a brand new harbour show.

Legoland's Brick or Treat runs from 14th October-31st October.

Hestercombe Gardens

There are loads of opportunities to get out in nature this half-term at Hestercombe
There are loads of opportunities to get out in nature this half-term at Hestercombe. Picture: Hestercombe Gardens

Located in the heart of Somerset, Hestercombe Gardens has loads on for families this October half-term in the run up to Halloween.

From Saturday 23 - Sunday 31 October, families can get in to a flap on the Hestercombe Barmy Bats trail, meet creepy crawlies, enjoy a spooky science masterclass, and kids will love scary storytelling and exploring the spellbinding Potion Room.

Children will have a chance to brew their own potions to take home, create wizarding and witching wands, and find out more about some of the spookiest stories from the gorgeous house's history.

Kids can get hands-on in a potion making workshop
Kids can get hands-on in a potion making workshop. Picture: Hestercombe Gardens

Autumn is a beautiful time to visit Hestercombe, so make sure you take plenty of time to look around the grounds, and drop in to the two play areas.

Children both young and old will enjoy building dens up in their new wild play area by the Charcoal Burner’s Camp.

An on-site restaurant, which offers a child-friendly menu with full table service. Plus tasty light bites, cakes, drinks and Halloween-themed treats are all available from cafe, Caffè + Gelato.

Click here to find out more.

The London Dungeon

The Surgeon is The London Dungeons's special Halloween event
The Surgeon is The London Dungeons's special Halloween event. Picture: The London Dungeon

The London Dungeon has a brand-new show, ‘The Surgeon’, running from the 9th – 31st of October.

It deep dives into the devilish practice of surgery in the Victorian era. The hospitals of the Victorian era were the stuff of nightmares and riddled with disease, meaning often surgeons were little more than butchers.

Guests will join the gallery of an old operating theatre and watch through gritted teeth as the surgeon - reeking of rotting flesh, wearing a blood-soaked apron - cuts and chops his way through the horrendous history of Victorian age surgery with stomach churning sound effects and no anaesthetic.

Book ahead at www.thedungeons.com/london

