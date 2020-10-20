Mum creates magical Harry Potter-inspired bedroom for daughter, 7, using second-hand bargains

A mum created an incredible Harry Potter-inspired room for her daughter. Picture: Latestdeals

The thrifty mum used eBay bargains to create the magical bedroom for her daughter.

If your kids (or you, we aren't judging) were once again disappointed to not receive their Hogwarts letter this year, we have good news.

It's still possible to create a magical Harry Potter-inspired interior on the cheap - as one woman proved with her daughter's incredible bedroom.

Sophia Daly, 32, told Latest Deals that she used eBay and Facebook marketplace to create her the room, after her seven-year-old asked for it for her birthday.

The room includes an amazing collection of Harry Potter memorabilia. Picture: Latestdeals

She also revealed that her own mum had made her a Narnia bedroom when she was younger, which inspired her to do the same for her own child.

Sophia said: "It was magical as a child and now at 32 I still remember that room and what it felt like to have a magical room, plus all my friends were super jealous and loved it as well!"

After her daughter told her she wanted a Gryffindor room, she turned to Pinterest and Facebook - but didn't have much luck.

She created the room using bargains she found on eBay and Facebook market place. Picture: Latestdeals

She added: "But I didn’t really like anything I saw, so we sat and movie marathoned the films and I picked out subtle things that were referenced in the films but not too in your face."

Sophia bought a £13 brick-effect wallpaper from Next and a Platform 9 and 3/4 sign, and then painted her furniture.

The woman's daughter asked for the room for her birthday. Picture: Latestdeals

She added: "My daughter's furniture was all white from Ikea. I knew I wanted dark furniture but couldn’t find what I wanted or anything that I could afford, so I bought Frenchic paint in Smudge and painted her furniture as even if it went wrong, it would be okay as I had nothing to lose."

And speaking about the Harry Potter decor, she revealed: "All the Harry Potter merch I bought from Facebook Marketplace, Etsy or ebay, with 80% of it being second-hand.

The bedroom has been completely transformed. Picture: Latestdeals

"The spoon was £10, the first Harry Potter book was £2, and the Azkaban toy prison was one of the biggest spends at £70.

"The broom was £5, the door plaque was £10, the wand remote was £15, and the chess board was £10 and it came with some of the Horcruxes.

The room took four months to complete. Picture: Latestdeals

"The Hufflepuff goblet was I think around £3 and I spray painted it gold to look like the goblet. The wizard cup and Dobby was £15, Crookshanks was £7.50, Scabbers was £5 and the wand stand was £15."

The incredible project took four months to complete, and Sophie described it as a 'calming' task to do during lockdown.

