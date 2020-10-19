Parents name their baby after their internet service provider to get 18 years free Wifi

19 October 2020, 11:17

The new parents were divided about the decision at first (stock images)
A mum and dad named their daughter 'Twifia' after Wifi service Twifi.

Two new parents have opted to name their newborn baby after their internet service provider in exchange for 18 years of free WiFi.

Swiss internet provider Twifi advertised the offer on its website, saying that parents naming their baby either Twifius or Twifia can use their services for free until the child is an adult.

The offer reads: "Simply upload a photo of your child's civil birth certificate. After verification, Twifi will give you 18 years of free internet."

The new parents gave their daughter the name Twifia as one of her middle names (stock image)
One couple, aged 30 and 35, decided to take up the unusual offer, and gave their daughter the middle name of Twifia.

The pair - who wish to remain anonymous - have said that they'll put the money they would have spent on WiFi into a savings account for their daughter.

The dad said, according to Kidspot: "The longer I thought about it, the more unique the name became for me, and that was when the thing got its charm."

He added that his wife was reluctant at first, but continued: "For me, the name Twifia also stands for connection in this context. For an eternal bond.

"There are much worse names. And the more often we say 'Twifia', the heartier the name sounds."

In line with Twifi's offer, their daughter's name is on her birth certificate behind her two first names, and it's been reported that the company's boss Philippe Fotsch has said he'll pay for their WiFi if the company goes bust 'as a matter of honour'.

Speaking about their decision to not reveal their names, the parents said: "We want to remain anonymous to those around us because we don't want to justify ourselves.

"Because the accusation of having sold our child's name hits us very hard. We are also a little ashamed."

