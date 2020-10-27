How to celebrate Halloween at home: Movie marathons, cocktail boxes and spooky food

It's still possible to have a brilliant Halloween and stay within coronavirus guidelines. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Halloween is on a Saturday night this year... but it's 2020 so you need to celebrate it at home with up to five friends/members of your household only. But, it can still be fun!

Halloween 2020 really is the definition of being 'all dressed up with nowhere to go' - and it's not because you're unpopular, it's because we're caught up in a global pandemic.

If the last eleven months haven't been terrifying enough for you and you're still eager to do something special this October 31st, here are some ideas perfect for a ghoul's night in...

Share a cheese board

The cheeses are all hand picked for their spooky factor. Picture: Homage2Fromage

Yes we know cheese boards aren't traditional Halloween grub, but this is 2020 - nothing makes sense.

Homage2Fromage has created the UK's first Halloween cheese box, delivered to your door in time for all those 'rules of 6' ghostly gatherings and freaky family scarefests.

The box has 5 frightful cheeses including a black-as-the-night Charcoal Cheddar, a green Gouda with aromatic herbs, a chilli cheese and a smokey garlic Lancashire cheese shaped like a garlic bulb.

Trick or treat? Nah... this is truckle treat!

Where to buy: Prices start £30, Homage2Fromage

Read more: These Halloween cocktail recipes are frightfully fun to make at home

Bring the cocktail bar to you

The Ghoul Gang cocktail kit brings Insta-worthy cocktails to you. Picture: Lucky Pineapple

Lucky Pineapple Cocktails have teamed up with the Queens of sweet treats, Sugar Tits London, to create the ultimate Halloween night in with their ‘GHOUL GANG’ DIY Cocktail Party Box.

This limited edition D.I.Y cocktail experience comes with everything needed to make Instagrammable cocktails for ‘Ghoul Gangs’ of 2, 4 or 6 people, as well as a specially curated playlist for Halloween party vibes, custom illustrated recipe cards, gold cocktail straws & coasters.

Where to buy: Available until the 29th October from Lucky Pineapple Bar, £50

Get a pizza

Keep an eye out for Papa John's pumpkin head drivers. Picture: Papa John's

Some Papa John's drivers will be wearing special pumpkin-shaped helmets while out on deliveries in London, Leicester, Reading, Winchester and Plymouth.

And the popular fast food brand have also announced a new 'frightfully flavoursome' limited-edition Triple Garlic and Ghost Chilli dip, perfect for dunking crusts and garlic pizza bread (if you're brave enough!).

To order from Papa Johns, visit the website

Morrison's have launched a special Grim Reaper pizza that they claim is "so hot it’ll put your soul in grave danger".

The 14” pizza has a base of Carolina reaper hot sauce, blended with black garlic to pack a punch.

The Carolina Reaper is the world’s hottest chilli with a measure of over 2 million units on the Scoville heat scale, 440 times hotter than a jalapeno.

Morrison's Grim Reaper pizza is so spicy it comes with a warning. Picture: Morrison's

Victims who take a bite out of the ‘Grim Reapers’ slice may also be unexpectedly hit by concealed birds eye chillies, which measure between 50,000 -100,000 on the scale.

The pizza is also topped with hot nduja sausage, spicy chicken and finished with a generous helping of fiery cheese, all key components to terrify the taste buds.

It's priced £3.89 and available from in-store pizza counters until 1st November.

Asda's pumpkin-shaped pizza comes in five flavours. Picture: Asda

Asda have also announced a special pizza for spooky season - it's shaped like a pumpkin, with cheese triangles giving it a creepy Jack o'lantern grin.

Available from Asda’s pizza counter at only £3.50, it comes in a variety of flavours; Cheese Meltdown, Pepperoni Feast, The Sizzler, Veggie Supreme and Meat Feast.

Read more: How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

Get a Greggs... delivered

Greggs delivered! That's a real treat. Picture: Greggs

From 26th October – 1st November, Just Eat will be delivering customers the Greggs Halloween range - with no minimum spend from almost 500 Greggs across the UK.

This year unleash your inner Dracula and sink your teeth into Bat Biscuits, Spooky Buns and everyone's favourite autumnal drink; the Pumpkin Spice Latte. All of these products are also available in-store.

More info, Greggs on Just Eat

Binge on classic horror

If you think there's nothing better than a good old fashioned horror film - think Christopher Lee and Peter Cushing's Hammer masterpieces - then journalist and author Kim Newman's Nightmare Night In will be your perfect Halloween event.

He has curated six hours of British horror classics, from the well known to forgotten gems, that are sure to thrill you and chill you all at once.

Available to stream for 13 days, you can make your Halloween fun stretch for nearly two weeks... or watch again and again.

Network on Air, £12 to stream, or £15 to buy.

Make pumpkin hummus with tortilla bats

Give yourself all the treats with this spooky dip. Picture: Vita Coco

If you're not putting your energy in to a creative costume, why not try a creative snack platter?

This vibrant hummus with cute bat dippers is definitely one way to impress guests - and the 'gram.

Ingredients:

400g pumpkin puree

400g chickpeas

60ml Vita Coco coconut milk

4 roasted garlic cloves, skin removed

1 ½ tbsp lemon juice

Salt, to taste

Tortilla Bats

4 tortilla wraps

1 tbsp Vita Coco coconut oil, melted

1 tsp ground cumin

Bat cookie cutters

Method:

To make the tortilla bats, preheat the oven to 180c and line a large baking tray with baking parchment. Cut bat shapes out of the tortilla wraps, then toss together in a bowl with the coconut oil and cumin.

Once coated, place on the baking tray, and bake for 5-7 minutes, until golden and crisp.

To make the hummus, simply place all of the ingredients into a blender or food processor and blend until smooth. Add salt, to taste.

Serve the hummus in a bowl topped with pumpkin seeds and a dusting of cumin.

Place on a plate with the tortilla bats and enjoy.