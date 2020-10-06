Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season
6 October 2020, 15:02 | Updated: 6 October 2020, 15:52
Halloween might look a bit different this year due to coronavirus, so why not treat yourself to a special cocktail to celebrate spooky season in style?
Tia Sunset Delight
A cocktail to give any pumpkin-spiced recipes a run for their money, mixes both Tia Maria and Sailor Jerry spiced rum with a mixture of fruit juices to create a refreshing and smooth orange cocktail perfect for a Halloween themed night. Add some cranberries and an orange slice to garnish for extra flavour!
Ingredients:
25ml Tia Maria
25ml Sailor Jerry
10ml Monin peach syrup
50ml clementine or orange juice
Cranberry juice
To garnish: Handful of cranberries and an orange slice
Method:
Shake Tia Maria, Sailor Jerry, clementine or orange juice and syrup in a cocktail shaker. Once mixed, strain the liquid into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with cranberry or orange juice and garnish.
Grey Goose Lady in Black
Ingredients:
35ml Grey Goose Original
35ml Fresh pomegranate juice
10ml XO Cognac
10ml Crème de cassis
10ml clove-water (1 clove infused for 8 hours)
Method:
Pre-mix ingredients and serve chilled from a black bottle for extra effect! Garnish with a blackberry.
Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini
This cocktail is simply dessert in a glass – deliciously creamy and refreshing to satisfy any sweet tooth. For lovers of the original espresso martini, Velvet adds a touch of nuttiness to the bittersweet tipple featuring Tia Maria and Vodka. Rich, creamy and incredibly smooth, add some coffee beans on top for that traditional garnish.
Ingredients:
50ml Disaronno Velvet
25ml Tia Maria
25ml Vodka
Coffee beans to garnish
Method:
Shake and strain ingredients over ice.
Tia Trick’n’Treat
Typically used to create a Christmas snowball cocktail, Advocaat puts the treat in Tia Trick’n’Treat with its creamy, rich, pudding-like flavour. Topped off with fresh orange and lime juice, fizzy lemonade and Tia Maria to create a sweet cocktail to enjoy over the Halloween weekend. Add some festive fun with coconut flakes and Halloween decorations to garnish!
Ingredients:
25ml Tia Maria
25ml Advocaat
10ml orange juice
10ml lime juice
Lemonade
To garnish - coconut flakes
Method:
Shake Tia Maria, Advocaat and orange and lime juice together in a cocktail shaker. Once mixed, strain the liquid into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with lemonade and garnish.
Violets Kill
Ingredients:
40ml Cut Spiced Rum (RRP £22, Master of Malt)
15ml Crème de Violette
25ml Lime Juice
10ml Sugar Syrup
Egg White
Method:
Dry shake and then shake again with ice. Double strain into a Coupe glass and garnish with two raspberries.
Grey Goose Beeting Heart
Ingredients:
40ml Grey Goose La Vanille
25ml Dark Cacao
15ml Beetroot juice
25ml Espresso
Method:
Shake and strain into glass and garnish with cacao dusting.
RED or DEAD
Ingredients:
25ml Cut Smoked Rum (RRP £22 Asda)
3 Lime Wedges
100ml Cranberry Juice
Dash of Soda Ice
Method:
Add the Cranberry juice to a glass with ice – layer the soda and then the Cut Smoked Rum, add the lime wedges and serve – stir before drinking.
Grey Goose La Poire Gingerbread Martini
Ingredients:
35ml Grey Goose La Poire
10ml Disaronno Original Liqueur
35ml Sparkling Apple Cide+
Pinch of Pumpkin Pie spice
Method:
Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini cocktail glass
Bloody Margarita
Ingredients:
50ml Cazcabel Blanco (RRP £25.99, Marks & Spencer)
25ml Lime Juice
15ml Agave Syrup
50ml Red Wine Float
Method:
Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup. Strain into a Rocks glass with fresh ice. Spoon over the red wine to create a float and serve.
Witch Doctor
Ingredients:
20ml Honey Cazcabel (£24.99, Amazon)
20ml Peated Whisky
20ml Pineapple Juice
25ml Lime Juice
15ml Orgeat Syrup
2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters
Method:
Shake all ingredients and strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a dried orange wheel and a sprig of fresh rosemary.
Crystal Head Onyx Vodka
Dan Aykroyd's love for all things weird and scary didn't just see him come up with Ghostbusters - he was inspired to create his own vodka brand based on the mystery of the crystal skulls.
While the intriguing ancient artefacts are said to give people in their presence psychic abilities, Crystal Skull vodka gives you a smooth spirit for cocktails or enjoying over ice - and a cool bottle to keep afterwards!
This is a special black bottle named after onyx, a crystal that is said to absorb negativity; the darker the stone, the more energy it holds.
Plus it doubles up as a very classy Halloween decoration.
Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £45 (on sale October 9)