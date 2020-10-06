Halloween 2020: Tasty cocktails to make at home during spooky season

Halloween might be a bit different this year, but you can still have fun at home. Picture: Getty

By Emma Gritt

Halloween might look a bit different this year due to coronavirus, so why not treat yourself to a special cocktail to celebrate spooky season in style?

Tia Sunset Delight

The Tia Sunset Delight is one to enjoy after the sun goes down on Halloween. Picture: Tia Maria

A cocktail to give any pumpkin-spiced recipes a run for their money, mixes both Tia Maria and Sailor Jerry spiced rum with a mixture of fruit juices to create a refreshing and smooth orange cocktail perfect for a Halloween themed night. Add some cranberries and an orange slice to garnish for extra flavour!

Ingredients:

25ml Tia Maria

25ml Sailor Jerry

10ml Monin peach syrup

50ml clementine or orange juice

Cranberry juice

To garnish: Handful of cranberries and an orange slice

Method:

Shake Tia Maria, Sailor Jerry, clementine or orange juice and syrup in a cocktail shaker. Once mixed, strain the liquid into a tall glass filled with ice. Top with cranberry or orange juice and garnish.

Grey Goose Lady in Black

Turn to the dark side with this fruity serve. Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients: ​

35ml Grey Goose Original

35ml Fresh pomegranate juice​

10ml XO Cognac​

10ml Crème de cassis

​10ml clove-water ​(1 clove infused for 8 hours)​

Method:

Pre-mix ingredients and serve chilled from a black bottle for extra effect! Garnish with a blackberry.

Disaronno Velvet White Espresso Martini

If a ghost was a cocktail, it might look like this... Picture: Disaronno

This cocktail is simply dessert in a glass – deliciously creamy and refreshing to satisfy any sweet tooth. For lovers of the original espresso martini, Velvet adds a touch of nuttiness to the bittersweet tipple featuring Tia Maria and Vodka. Rich, creamy and incredibly smooth, add some coffee beans on top for that traditional garnish.

Ingredients:

50ml Disaronno Velvet

25ml Tia Maria

25ml Vodka

Coffee beans to garnish

Method:

Shake and strain ingredients over ice.

Tia Trick’n’Treat

Snowballs aren't just for Christmas anymore. Picture: Tia Maria

Typically used to create a Christmas snowball cocktail, Advocaat puts the treat in Tia Trick’n’Treat with its creamy, rich, pudding-like flavour. Topped off with fresh orange and lime juice, fizzy lemonade and Tia Maria to create a sweet cocktail to enjoy over the Halloween weekend. Add some festive fun with coconut flakes and Halloween decorations to garnish!

Ingredients:

25ml Tia Maria

25ml Advocaat

10ml orange juice

10ml lime juice

Lemonade

To garnish - coconut flakes

Method:

Shake Tia Maria, Advocaat and orange and lime juice together in a cocktail shaker. Once mixed, strain the liquid into a rocks glass filled with ice. Top with lemonade and garnish.

Violets Kill

This pretty cocktail packs a punch. Picture: Cut Rum

Ingredients:

40ml Cut Spiced Rum (RRP £22, Master of Malt)

15ml Crème de Violette

25ml Lime Juice

10ml Sugar Syrup

Egg White

Method:

Dry shake and then shake again with ice. Double strain into a Coupe glass and garnish with two raspberries.

Grey Goose Beeting Heart

The inclusion of beetroot juice might make this a healthy option? Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients:

40ml Grey Goose La Vanille

25ml Dark Cacao

15ml Beetroot juice

25ml Espresso

Method:

Shake and strain into glass and garnish with cacao dusting.

RED or DEAD

This cocktail looks super creepy. Picture: Cut Rum

Ingredients:

25ml Cut Smoked Rum (RRP £22 Asda)

3 Lime Wedges

100ml Cranberry Juice

Dash of Soda Ice

Method:

Add the Cranberry juice to a glass with ice – layer the soda and then the Cut Smoked Rum, add the lime wedges and serve – stir before drinking.

Grey Goose La Poire Gingerbread Martini

This recipe would also be great for Christmas parties. Picture: Grey Goose

Ingredients:

35ml Grey Goose La Poire

10ml Disaronno Original Liqueur

35ml Sparkling Apple Cide+

Pinch of Pumpkin Pie spice

Method:

Put all ingredients into a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake vigorously and strain into a martini cocktail glass

Bloody Margarita

Who'd have thought of mixing tequila and wine! Picture: Cazcabel

Ingredients:

50ml Cazcabel Blanco (RRP £25.99, Marks & Spencer)

25ml Lime Juice

15ml Agave Syrup

50ml Red Wine Float

Method:

Shake the Cazcabel Reposado Tequila, lime and agave syrup. Strain into a Rocks glass with fresh ice. Spoon over the red wine to create a float and serve.



Witch Doctor

Halloween... but make it tropical! Picture: Cazcabel

Ingredients:

20ml Honey Cazcabel (£24.99, Amazon)

20ml Peated Whisky

20ml Pineapple Juice

25ml Lime Juice

15ml Orgeat Syrup

2 Dashes of Angostura Bitters

Method:

Shake all ingredients and strain into a chilled Nick and Nora glass. Garnish with a dried orange wheel and a sprig of fresh rosemary.

Crystal Head Onyx Vodka

The new Onyx Vodka comes in an iconic Crystal Skull bottle you will be able to treasure for years to come. Picture: Crystal Head

Dan Aykroyd's love for all things weird and scary didn't just see him come up with Ghostbusters - he was inspired to create his own vodka brand based on the mystery of the crystal skulls.

While the intriguing ancient artefacts are said to give people in their presence psychic abilities, Crystal Skull vodka gives you a smooth spirit for cocktails or enjoying over ice - and a cool bottle to keep afterwards!

This is a special black bottle named after onyx, a crystal that is said to absorb negativity; the darker the stone, the more energy it holds.

Plus it doubles up as a very classy Halloween decoration.

Where to buy: The Bottle Club, £45 (on sale October 9)