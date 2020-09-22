How to make a pumpkin spice latte at home

It's easier than you think to make a pumpkin spice latte at home. Picture: Tesco

By Emma Gritt

Don't let coronavirus stop you from enjoying your favourite autumn flavours... make them at home!

Autumn is officially here, and for many people, the best thing about this season isn’t cosy jumpers, golden leaves or Halloween… it’s a special coffee.

‘Pumpkin spice’ is a very American concept, but like many delicious treats and traditions from across the Pond it has been fully embraced by Brits, with high street chains offering their own take on the sweet and slightly spiced flavour.

The flavour is a mixture of nutmeg, all spice, cinnamon, ginger and cloves, and first came about in 1934 when it was sold as an enhancer for pumpkin pies.

With coronavirus making it harder than usual to grab a warming speciality latte at the weekend or on the way to work, don’t panic - here’s how to make one at home.

Ingredients:

2 heaped tbsp pumpkin purée (try this can from Tesco)

1 tbsp soft brown sugar

¼ tsp mixed spice

¼ tsp cinnamon

250ml milk (make vegan by using a plant-based alternative)

2 shots espresso coffee (if you have a coffee machine, use two shots of espresso to make the latte. If not, use an instant espresso coffee or your usual cafetière. You will need 50ml strong coffee made from about 1 tbsp ground coffee)

Whipped cream and cocoa, to serve (optional)

Method:

Put the pumpkin purée, sugar, spices and milk in a microwave-proof jug.

Mix the contents to combine. Cover with clingfilm, then carefully pierce the surface two or three times, to allow steam to escape.

Microwave on full power for 1½-2 mins, until the milk is hot.

Using an electric milk frother or whisk, whisk for 30-45 secs or until milk is really frothy.

Pour the hot coffee into a latte glass or mug, then add the spiced pumpkin milk. Top with cream, if using, then dust with a little more mixed spice and some cocoa.