Tesco issues urgent chocolate recall with crucial peanut allergy warning

10 June 2024, 11:30 | Updated: 10 June 2024, 11:37

Tesco has issued a product recall for their chocolate multipacks
Tesco has issued a product recall for their chocolate multipacks. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

Supermarket Tesco urges shoppers to check their shopping for the popular Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack and Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack after fears they contain peanuts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tesco has issued an urgent food recall to its customers after a selection of multipack chocolate bars hit their shelves without the correct ingredient listings.

Removed from the shops, the supermarket giant is asking shoppers to check their trolleys and cupboards for the Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack and Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack as they lack a crucial peanut allergy warning.

Tesco has said the products do contain peanuts but this has been missed out on the ingredients list posing a huge threat to those who are allergic.

“This poses a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to peanuts,” Tesco said.

The Nutty Nougat Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack and Dreamy Caramel Chocolate Bars Multipack are sold in packs of six for £1.15 and are typically the ideal budget treat or snack.

Tesco has not only removed the products from the shelves and issued the recall, but the Food Standards Agency has also said they have been advised to contact relevant allergy support organisations so they can pass the message on to those with allergies.

The FSA added: "The company has also issued a recall notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product."

Tesco trolleys in a row
Tesco has removed the chocolate bars from their store and is asking customers to return them unopened. Picture: Getty

As this recall involves a missed ingredient on the list, the FSA is required to send out an allergy alert too which they have done.

If you have purchased these chocolate bars, the advice from Tesco is do not eat them, and instead return them to any store for a full refund.

You can also contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555.

