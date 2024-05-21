Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad

Here's some gift ideas for Father's Day 2024! Picture: PH

By Alice Dear

Struggling to decide what to get your dad this Father's Day? We've got all the best suggestions from the world of tech, food, fashion and sports.

World’s smallest 2-in-1MagSafE charger

Twelve South ButterFly World’s Smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe USB-C charger. Picture: PH

Key features:

Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together with ButterFly, the world’s smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger

Similar in size to an AirPods Pro Case, this ultra-compact dual charger was designed with travel in mind

Unfold the durable aluminum shell to reveal a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and a magnetic fast charger for your Apple Watch

Buy now: Twelve South ButterFly World’s Smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe USB-C charger £129.00

Kitchenware by Stellar

Coffee Double Walled Matt Cafetière & Stellar James Martin, IJ 5 Piece Knife Block Set. Picture: PH

Key features of cafetière:

Double-wall air insulated keeps coffee warmer for longer

Argon welded spout for dribble free pouring

Turn to seal lid, keeps heat from escpaing in between pours

Long life, replaceable stainless steel filter

Key features of knife block:

Easy to sharpen, high-performance steel blades glides through food with ease

Versatile set for peeling, precision tasks, chopping, slicing, carving and more

Comfortable anti-slip handles provides a firm and safe grip

Buy now: Coffee Double Walled Matt Cafetière £56.00

Buy now: Stellar James Martin, IJ 5 Piece Knife Block Set £80.00

Loungewear from Sports Direct

Jack Wills Pheasant Logo Hoodie. Picture: PH

Key features:

The Woodward Hoodie is a staple for any season. Crafted from a premium brushed-back fleece this hoodie has a luxury super-soft feel adding to its comfort and style

Coupled with high quality trims and the iconic pheasant logo this really is a classic for any occasion

Being a slim fit (joggers) also means it’s a great all-rounder so if you’re just relaxing at home or heading out this heritage sweat pant has you covered

Buy now: Jack Wills Pheasant Logo Hoodie £40.00

Buy now: Jack Wills Haydor Pheasant Logo Joggers £30.00

Deep Tissue Compact Massage Gun

Beurer MG99 Deep Tissue Compact Massage Gun. Picture: PH

Key features: click here

Five intensity levels

Four massage attachments for individual use

Powerful and soothing trigger point massage

Buy now: Beurer MG99 Deep Tissue Compact Massage Gun £89.99

Halo Vacuum Capsule X

The Capsule X Vacuum Premium Bundle. Picture: PH

Key features:

Capacity of 2.0 litres but still ultra light, only 2.6Kg

Runs for 60 minutes per battery, two hour fast charge

Comes with three versatile accessories and a wall Dock

Buy now: The Capsule X Vacuum Premium Bundle £515.95 £249.99

Bose Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Headphones. Picture: PH

Key features:

Up to 24 hours of battery life

Modes for any musical moment

All-day comfort

High-fidelity audio

Buy now: Bose QuietComfort Headphones £349.95 £259.95

Hot Chocolate Maker

Dualit Cocoatiser Hot Chocolate Maker. Picture: PH

Key features:

The range of unique, patented accessories ensures perfectly texturised frothed milk for a variety of chocolate drinks including hot chocolates, mochas, chocolate milkshakes and more

No need to buy a special brand, use your favourite chocolate or experiment with different types or flavours

Simple to use and comes in two colours; Cooper and Chrome

Buy now: Dualit Cocoatiser Hot Chocolate Maker £69.99

Levoit Tower Fan

Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan. Picture: PH

Key features:

With the upgraded powerful motor, the maximum fan speed can reach 25 feet per second, ensuring the tower fan can cool off the room and take away your stuffiness quickly

Customize your comfort with 5 fan speeds, as well as Auto Mode (hassle-free control), Turbo Mode (rapid cooling), Advanced Sleep Mode (nighttime rest), and Normal Fan Mode (manual control)

The tower fan’s LED display makes information easily visible while the remote control allows you to adjust settings and cool down without getting up

Buy now: Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan £89.99 £65.99

TV & Film Projector

XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector. Picture: PH

Key features:

MoGo 2 Pro offers a deeply immersive and cinematic audio experience thanks to its built-in dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio

Easily connect MoGo 2 Pro to your power bank, allowing you to move it to different rooms or take it on your next outdoor adventure

With 400 ISO lumens, integrated D65 colour temperature standard adopted by Hollywood, and a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, all colours are restored in brilliant, lifelike detail

Buy now: XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector £529.00 £409.00

Luxury kitchenware

Paris u'Select Manual Salt and Pepper Mills & Appolia Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish by Peugeot. Picture: PH

Key features of Salt and Pepper Mills:

The u'Select mechanism gives you the ability to adjust the fineness of the grind to suit your preferences

Made in France with wood sourced from French PEFC™-certified forests

The set includes a stainless-steel funnel to make it easier to fill the mills

Key features of Ceramic Baking Dish:

100% French production in Brittany

Can go from freezer to preheated oven without the risk of thermal shock

High-strength glazed enamel has been independently laboratory tested for speedy cleaning, long-lasting colour, shine and abrasion resistance

Buy now: Paris u'Select Manual Salt and Pepper Mills by Peugeot £84.99

Buy now: Appolia Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish in Satin Black by Peugeot £47.99