Father's Day Gift Guide 2024: The ultimate guide of what to buy your dad
21 May 2024, 12:11
Struggling to decide what to get your dad this Father's Day? We've got all the best suggestions from the world of tech, food, fashion and sports.
World’s smallest 2-in-1MagSafE charger
Key features:
- Charge your iPhone and Apple Watch together with ButterFly, the world’s smallest 2-in-1 USB-C MagSafe charger
- Similar in size to an AirPods Pro Case, this ultra-compact dual charger was designed with travel in mind
- Unfold the durable aluminum shell to reveal a MagSafe charger for your iPhone and a magnetic fast charger for your Apple Watch
Buy now: Twelve South ButterFly World’s Smallest 2-in-1 MagSafe USB-C charger £129.00
Kitchenware by Stellar
Key features of cafetière:
- Double-wall air insulated keeps coffee warmer for longer
- Argon welded spout for dribble free pouring
- Turn to seal lid, keeps heat from escpaing in between pours
- Long life, replaceable stainless steel filter
Key features of knife block:
- Easy to sharpen, high-performance steel blades glides through food with ease
- Versatile set for peeling, precision tasks, chopping, slicing, carving and more
- Comfortable anti-slip handles provides a firm and safe grip
Buy now: Coffee Double Walled Matt Cafetière £56.00
Buy now: Stellar James Martin, IJ 5 Piece Knife Block Set £80.00
Loungewear from Sports Direct
Key features:
- The Woodward Hoodie is a staple for any season. Crafted from a premium brushed-back fleece this hoodie has a luxury super-soft feel adding to its comfort and style
- Coupled with high quality trims and the iconic pheasant logo this really is a classic for any occasion
- Being a slim fit (joggers) also means it’s a great all-rounder so if you’re just relaxing at home or heading out this heritage sweat pant has you covered
Buy now: Jack Wills Pheasant Logo Hoodie £40.00
Buy now: Jack Wills Haydor Pheasant Logo Joggers £30.00
Deep Tissue Compact Massage Gun
Key features: click here
- Five intensity levels
- Four massage attachments for individual use
- Powerful and soothing trigger point massage
Buy now: Beurer MG99 Deep Tissue Compact Massage Gun £89.99
Halo Vacuum Capsule X
Key features:
- Capacity of 2.0 litres but still ultra light, only 2.6Kg
- Runs for 60 minutes per battery, two hour fast charge
- Comes with three versatile accessories and a wall Dock
Buy now: The Capsule X Vacuum Premium Bundle £515.95 £249.99
Bose Headphones
Key features:
- Up to 24 hours of battery life
- Modes for any musical moment
- All-day comfort
- High-fidelity audio
Buy now: Bose QuietComfort Headphones £349.95 £259.95
Hot Chocolate Maker
Key features:
- The range of unique, patented accessories ensures perfectly texturised frothed milk for a variety of chocolate drinks including hot chocolates, mochas, chocolate milkshakes and more
- No need to buy a special brand, use your favourite chocolate or experiment with different types or flavours
- Simple to use and comes in two colours; Cooper and Chrome
Buy now: Dualit Cocoatiser Hot Chocolate Maker £69.99
Levoit Tower Fan
Key features:
- With the upgraded powerful motor, the maximum fan speed can reach 25 feet per second, ensuring the tower fan can cool off the room and take away your stuffiness quickly
- Customize your comfort with 5 fan speeds, as well as Auto Mode (hassle-free control), Turbo Mode (rapid cooling), Advanced Sleep Mode (nighttime rest), and Normal Fan Mode (manual control)
- The tower fan’s LED display makes information easily visible while the remote control allows you to adjust settings and cool down without getting up
Buy now: Levoit Classic LTF-F362-WUK Tower Fan £89.99 £65.99
TV & Film Projector
Key features:
- MoGo 2 Pro offers a deeply immersive and cinematic audio experience thanks to its built-in dual 8W speakers with Dolby Audio
- Easily connect MoGo 2 Pro to your power bank, allowing you to move it to different rooms or take it on your next outdoor adventure
- With 400 ISO lumens, integrated D65 colour temperature standard adopted by Hollywood, and a 90% DCI-P3 colour gamut, all colours are restored in brilliant, lifelike detail
Buy now: XGIMI MoGo 2 Pro Projector £529.00 £409.00
Luxury kitchenware
Key features of Salt and Pepper Mills:
- The u'Select mechanism gives you the ability to adjust the fineness of the grind to suit your preferences
- Made in France with wood sourced from French PEFC™-certified forests
- The set includes a stainless-steel funnel to make it easier to fill the mills
Key features of Ceramic Baking Dish:
- 100% French production in Brittany
- Can go from freezer to preheated oven without the risk of thermal shock
- High-strength glazed enamel has been independently laboratory tested for speedy cleaning, long-lasting colour, shine and abrasion resistance
Buy now: Paris u'Select Manual Salt and Pepper Mills by Peugeot £84.99
Buy now: Appolia Ceramic Rectangular Baking Dish in Satin Black by Peugeot £47.99