Mum claims peppermint oil hack banished all spiders from her home

By Alice Dear

She said she's had "no more spiders" since using peppermint oil to repel them.

With Autumn closing in, it's no surprise we're seeing more and more spiders entering out homes.

After all, it is spider season, and it is set to last for another month or so.

But if you hate spotting the eight-legged creatures around your house, one woman thinks she's figured out a way to get rid of them for good.

One mum shared the hack on Facebook group Family Lockdown Tips & Ideas, revealing she uses a diffuser and peppermint oil to banish spiders.

According to The Sun, in the post she explained how popping a couple of drops of the oil into her diffuser sent creepy crawlies away.

Spider season has arrived in the UK, with homes across nation being invaded by the eight-legged animals. Picture: Getty

In the post she wrote: “Can I just say if you haven't already tried this then you really must now.

“Do you hate spiders coming into your house? I have the best solution ever!!

“£10.75 for a 30ml bottle of peppermint oil from Holland and Barret, couple of drop in my defuser and no more spiders.”

Spider season usually takes place over September and October. Picture: Getty

The woman did add to be careful about using peppermint oil around children and animals, though.

We're not sure if the method helps – but we'll definitely be using it during spider season!

