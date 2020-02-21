Cleaning duo share genius £1 hack to get rid of foundation stains from carpet

The cleaning duo have shared their hack to ridding carpets of foundation stains. Picture: Instagram

How to get rid of foundation stains on carpet: two cleaners have revealed a hack to tackling the tough stains.

A cleaning duo have shared a genius tip to getting rid of foundation stains from the carpet - and it'll only cost you £1.

The Twinkle Cleaning Duo - made up of twins Natalia and Katrina from London - have shared their handy trick to getting rid of the tricky stains using a £1 product called Elbow Grease Spray from Asda.

They showed off the hack on their Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Showing off the spray in action to their Instagram stories, the duo showed just how easily the product got rid of orange foundation marks - and the results are seriously impressive.

The twins previously praised the all purpose degreaser, saying: “We have had great success with this particular product which is the All Purpose Degreaser, from removing stains on fabric sofas and carpets to lifting grease on oven racks and extractor lids.

Foundation spills can be tough marks to lift. Picture: Instagram

“You can even use it on your trainers to bring them back to life.”

