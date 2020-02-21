Cleaning duo share genius £1 hack to get rid of foundation stains from carpet

21 February 2020, 16:48

The cleaning duo have shared their hack to ridding carpets of foundation stains
The cleaning duo have shared their hack to ridding carpets of foundation stains. Picture: Instagram

How to get rid of foundation stains on carpet: two cleaners have revealed a hack to tackling the tough stains.

A cleaning duo have shared a genius tip to getting rid of foundation stains from the carpet - and it'll only cost you £1.

The Twinkle Cleaning Duo - made up of twins Natalia and Katrina from London - have shared their handy trick to getting rid of the tricky stains using a £1 product called Elbow Grease Spray from Asda.

They showed off the hack on their Instagram stories
They showed off the hack on their Instagram stories. Picture: Instagram

Showing off the spray in action to their Instagram stories, the duo showed just how easily the product got rid of orange foundation marks - and the results are seriously impressive.

The twins previously praised the all purpose degreaser, saying: “We have had great success with this particular product which is the All Purpose Degreaser, from removing stains on fabric sofas and carpets to lifting grease on oven racks and extractor lids.

Foundation spills can be tough marks to lift
Foundation spills can be tough marks to lift. Picture: Instagram

“You can even use it on your trainers to bring them back to life.”

More hacks on Heart:

Mrs Hinch follower's 'weird ' toilet brush cleaning hack sparks debate amongst fans

Mum reveals unique hack to stop kids spilling milk and making a mess

Holidaymaker shares unusual packing hack that fits five days of clothes into hand luggage

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Can you make the sound? (Stock images)

Only certain people can make this 'rumbling' noise in their ear
Disney World's Cinderella Castle is set to undergo a stunning makeover

Walt Disney World's iconic Cinderella Castle to undergo stunning makeover

Travel

Anyone who has to deal with snoring needs one of these swatters

Poundland is selling 'snoring swatters' that'll sort out the noisy sleepers in your life
Nestlé announce a new Quality Street product for the first time in 85 years

Nestlé announce a new Quality Street product for the first time in 85 years

Food & Health

The singer has gone globally viral

Woman goes viral after belting out stunning 'Shallow' cover as part of video challenge

Trending on Heart

Stephen Mulhern is back on Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Ant and Dec

Inside Stephen Mulhern’s life: Does he have a girlfriend and what is his net worth?

Showbiz Hub

How to apply for the summer series of Love Island

When does summer Love Island start and how to apply to be a contestant

TV & Movies

James Lock has teased details of the TOWIE reunion

James Lock confirms original TOWIE cast members are ‘in talks’ to return for 10th anniversary

TV & Movies

Richard Madeley joked with Ant McPartlin having a 'personal breakdown'

This Morning viewers left cringing as Richard Madeley makes awkward joke about Ant McPartlin's 'personal breakdown'

Celebrities

Killing Eve season 3

Killing Eve season three release date: BBC release new trailer for Jodie Comer drama

TV & Movies