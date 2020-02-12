Holidaymaker shares unusual packing hack that fits five days of clothes into hand luggage

12 February 2020, 13:02

This packing hack is a game changer
This packing hack is a game changer. Picture: Getty Images

A traveller has revealed how they manage to squeeze a weeks worth of clothes into hand luggage.

If you’re bad at packing, listen up because one holidaymaker might have the answer.

Instead of spending hours folding t-shirts or rolling up pairs of socks, this technique involves the rather bizarre approach of ‘stacking’ items.

And it’s so successful, that you’ll be able to get five days worth of clothes into a small hand luggage suitcase.

Sharing the hack on a Reddit forum about packing, the anonymous user explained: "I stopped rolling and folding and my clothes are less wrinkled when I arrive and I can carry more in the same space.

Packing has been made a whole lot easier
Packing has been made a whole lot easier. Picture: Getty Images

“I can also pack for a week in just a few minutes."

Instead, they pile all their outfits on top of one another, before ‘shoving it in the case’.

In the detailed post, they continued: "I lay the first item on the bed or floor. Then I lay the next item rotated 90 degrees on top of that.

"I keep rotating 90 degrees and layering until I have everything in a pile.

"I finish with my underwear and socks on top in the middle. Then I fold all four corners and shove it in my suitcase."

The traveller boasted they could even fit two pairs of shoes and toiletries on top of all their outfits in the carry on bag.

Other users were quick to offer their own solutions, as one person said: “Tightly rolling your clothes instead of folding helps to fit more into the packing cubes but also keeps it more organised since you don't have to unzip them all the way to pull out an item.”

Another suggested buying “compression sacks”, while another suggested planning items more carefully to cut down on clothes you don’t need.

