Woman reveals hack for keeping baking trays grime-free using just a 2p coin

29 January 2020, 15:33 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 15:52

This clever hack could save you time and money
This clever hack could save you time and money. Picture: Getty/Facebook

The woman's hack for keeping baking trays clean and grime-free - and it will save you a lot of money.

A woman has revealed a clever hack to keeping baking trays grime-free - and all you'll need is a 2p coin.

She shared the tip to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, where it was met with great praise from the other members.

Read more: Woman reveals £5 cleaning hack that can remove stubborn mould from your bathroom tiles in minutes

Alongside before and after pictures of her baking trays, she wrote: "DON'T BIN BAKING TRAYS.

"I spend a fortune on baking trays because I buy the cheaper range and they don't last long being marked by tough cooking stains. But I tried the 2p trick going about and it worked.

The woman shared the time and money saving hack on a cleaning Facebook group
The woman shared the time and money saving hack on a cleaning Facebook group. Picture: Facebook

"Method Rub baking tray with the 2p and then wash in washing up liquid (as you would with daily dishes). It works takes away the burnt marks left from baking/cooking. No more binning and replacing."

Other Facebook users rushed to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "Oh my god, so going to do this when I get home!"

Read more: Mum shares 'genius' hack to keep your children occupied during the weekly shop, using just an ice tray and pegs

Another added: "Oh wow that’s amazing I will have to give this a go."

A third wrote: "Oh no I binned four yesterday!! Couldn’t get them clean enough."

NOW READ:

Mum raves over £4 cleaning hack which transformed her filthy washing machine drawer in minutes

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

These are Britain's best takeaway restaurants

Britain's best takeaways revealed – based on food quality, delivery drivers and chefs

Food & Health

Holly Willoughby's dress is from LK Bennett

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £225 navy polkadot dress from L.K. Bennett

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby looked amazing in this huge dress

NTAs 2020: Holly Willoughby turns heads in huge gown... made by wedding dress designer

Celebrities

There has been outrage over a video shared from an airplane

'Sickening' video sees airplane passenger pick dead skin off their foot next to another flyer
The brilliant new range is fully inclusive and is an important introduction

Barbie unveils new diverse range of dolls including one in a wheelchair and another with vitiligo

Trending on Heart

John Barrowman has spoken out on Caprice's split from Hamish

John Barrowman says Caprice needs to 'up her game' with new partner Oscar following DOI Hamish split

TV & Movies

Ant and Dec won 'best presenter' again at the NTAs

How many times have Ant and Dec won best presenter at the NTAs and what other awards have they bagged?

TV & Movies

Chris Hughes has issued an apology for the incident that occurred at the NTAs last night

Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes apologises following shock NTAs fight

Celebrities

Mike and Leanne have called it quits on their blossoming romance

Love Island's Connagh Howard predicts Mike and Leanne could get back together

TV & Movies

Wes couldn't believe the drama

Dancing On Ice finalist Wes Nelson slams Caprice 'bullying' claims as he defends Hamish's 'military mindset'

Dancing On Ice 2020

Bex Fowler's EastEnders exit has been confirmed

EastEnders’ Bex Fowler dramatic exit confirmed as actress Jasmine Armfield quits soap after five years

TV & Movies