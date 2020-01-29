Woman reveals hack for keeping baking trays grime-free using just a 2p coin

This clever hack could save you time and money. Picture: Getty/Facebook

The woman's hack for keeping baking trays clean and grime-free - and it will save you a lot of money.

A woman has revealed a clever hack to keeping baking trays grime-free - and all you'll need is a 2p coin.

She shared the tip to Facebook group Hinch Army Cleaning Tips, where it was met with great praise from the other members.

Alongside before and after pictures of her baking trays, she wrote: "DON'T BIN BAKING TRAYS.

"I spend a fortune on baking trays because I buy the cheaper range and they don't last long being marked by tough cooking stains. But I tried the 2p trick going about and it worked.

The woman shared the time and money saving hack on a cleaning Facebook group. Picture: Facebook

"Method Rub baking tray with the 2p and then wash in washing up liquid (as you would with daily dishes). It works takes away the burnt marks left from baking/cooking. No more binning and replacing."

Other Facebook users rushed to comment their approval of the post, with one writing: "Oh my god, so going to do this when I get home!"

Another added: "Oh wow that’s amazing I will have to give this a go."

A third wrote: "Oh no I binned four yesterday!! Couldn’t get them clean enough."

