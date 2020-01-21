Woman reveals £5 cleaning hack that can remove stubborn mould from your bathroom tiles in minutes

21 January 2020

Here's how to get rid of mould in minutes
Here's how to get rid of mould in minutes. Picture: Facebook/Getty Images
Naomi Bartram

By Naomi Bartram

One Mrs Hinch fan has revealed how she managed to get rid of her bathroom mould.

If you’re fed up of scrubbing at your bathroom tiles trying to get rid of the mould, one woman may have come up with a solution.

Instead of using every product under the sun in an attempt to leave her shower cubicle sparkling, the lady decided to try out a spray inspired by Mrs Hinch herself.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips New Facebook group, she shared a photo of a HG spray which is sold at hardware stores such as B&Q or Homebase. What’s more, it costs just £5.

Sharing a snap of the product, she wrote: “This stuff is amazing. Thanks to those who recommended it.”

A facebook user has recommended HG spray
A facebook user has recommended HG spray. Picture: Facebook

The woman then added a before and after shots of her bathroom, showing the white tiles transformed from grubby and brown, to bright white.

Read More: Mum transforms son's bedroom into incredible fire station complete with pole and fire engine

Impressed with the spray themselves, a fellow Facebook user commented: “Yep I use this, nothing else I’ve tried seems to work.

“Wouldn’t buy anything else although it does make house smell like a swimming pool!!”

Read More: A £10 plant from Morrisons will stop your snoring and is backed by NASA

While a second added: “I bought this today from B&Q to battle the black mould that's appeared in my bathroom, brilliant stuff.”

According to the product description, HG mould spray “effectively removes all brown and brown stains caused by mould, fungus and algae.”

A woman showed the before and after of using the spray
A woman showed the before and after of using the spray. Picture: Facebook

It adds: “These unsightly black or brown marks are found on the silicon seal between the bath tub and edges of tiles, on the shower cubicles and on plaster.”

The instructions state that you should spray HG mould on the surface from a distance of 3 to 5 cm and repeat the treatment on badly affected areas after 30 minutes.

Users should then allow 30 minutes for the product to work before rinsing it off with water and a sponge.

Meanwhile, this comes after another Mrs Hinch fan revealed she used some humble tea to clean her mirrors, tables and stainless steel.

A woman revealed her gleaming microwave after using a tea bag
A woman revealed her gleaming microwave after using a tea bag. Picture: Facebook

The woman explained how she uses cold teabags on all the glass and chrome in her home – and has the incredible transformation pictures to prove it really works.

Taking to the Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips group on Facebook, the homeowner simply wrote: "Glass cleaner vs tea!"

