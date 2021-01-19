Sleep expert suggests sewing a tennis ball into pyjamas to prevent snoring

A tennis ball could be the key to helping you stop snoring (stock images). Picture: Getty

Appearing on This Morning today, an expert on snoring offered her top tips to help prevent the issue.

A sleep expert has suggested sewing a tennis ball into the back of your pyjamas to help prevent snoring, as it prevents you from lying on your back during the night.

Appearing on This Morning today, the expert was discussing the fact that an increasing number of people have been snoring over lockdown, saying that it could partly be due to people spending more time hunched over their desk and not exercising.

A sleep expert suggested sewing a tennis ball into your pyjamas to help with snoring. Picture: ITV

She then offered a number of tips to alleviate snoring, including suggesting sleeping with a tennis ball attached to that back of your pyjamas - which should stop you from sleeping on your back.

She said: "Snoring gets worse when you lie on your back, when you lie on your back your mouth is more likely to open.

The expert said that 'anything you do to keep yourself leaning on the side' should help, adding: "A tennis ball sewn into the back of your pyjamas can make it uncomfortable".

The NHS recommends considering asking your partner to wear earplugs if the snoring bothers them (stock image). Picture: Getty

Her advice is backed up on the NHS website, which offers the following advice to help combat snoring:

- try to lose weight if you're overweight

- sleep on your side – try taping or stitching a tennis ball to the back of your sleepwear, or buy a special pillow or bed wedge to help keep you on your side

- consider asking your partner to use earplugs if your snoring affects their sleep

Always consult a doctor if your snoring is worrying you.

