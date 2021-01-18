This Morning viewers praise 'amazing' 11-year-old who has raised £130,000 by camping in his garden

18 January 2021, 11:31 | Updated: 18 January 2021, 11:41

Max appeared on This Morning today with his mum Rachael
Max appeared on This Morning today with his mum Rachael. Picture: ITV

Max has been camping in his garden every night in all weather conditions to raise money for a hospice.

This Morning viewers were left stunned by an 'amazing' 11-year-old boy after he revealed he's raised over £130,000 for charity by camping in his garden.

Read more: Travellers return to UK hours before strict new travel rules introduced

Max Woosey has been sleeping in the tent since March 28 2020, and has raised £131,682 for North Devon Hospice.

He decided to aim to camp for a year to raise the funds, after being given the tent by his neighbour Rick, who sadly died after being cared for at the Hospice.

Max said he 'doesn't know' when he'll stop camping in his garden
Max said he 'doesn't know' when he'll stop camping in his garden. Picture: ITV

However, during an appearance on This Morning today, he revealed that he plans go go on for longer.

While chatting to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield alongside his mother Rachael, he said: "Rick loved his camping outdoors, the only time i saw him inside was when he was cooking or watching rugby.

Read more: Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

"He gave me a tent before he died and said 'I want you to have an adventure'.

Max opened up to Holly and Phil about his experience on today's episode
Max opened up to Holly and Phil about his experience on today's episode. Picture: ITV

"The North Devon Hospice took care of him, since Covid they lost some of their fund raising. So I thought: how can I keep my promise and help them?"

Max started camping in the summer months, and he opened up about his struggles with dealing with the winter weather.

He said: "There has been ice on the tent, thick ice, it’s starting to get quite muddy now, because it's just freezing."

He also revealed that he'd 'battled red ants and been chased around the garden by pheasants', but that he's fine 'as long as he has snacks and his Beano'.


Max has raised over £130,000
Max has raised over £130,000. Picture: ITV

When asked whether he will continue his camping, he said: "I’m not stopping at a year now, i’m going past a year", adding that he didn't know when he would stop.

Many viewers took to Twitter to praise Max, with one writing: "What an amazing young man Max is".

Another added: "I think Max is great. Most 11yo's will be stuck indoors on a console. What a breath of fresh air he is".

NOW READ:

UK's cheapest supermarket revealed in new study

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

These are most valuable 50p coins in the UK

The five most valuable and rarest 50p coins revealed

The UK is set for heavy rainfall

UK weather: Britain to be battered by two months of rainfall in a day as ‘risk to life’ warnings issued

News

Holly Willoughby's outfit is from Rixo today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her purple floral dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Now these are impressive results!

Woman goes viral after sharing shocking results from best-selling foot peel mask

Beauty

Poundland is back with it's £1 engagement rings

Poundland brings back £1 engagement rings in time for Valentine’s Day

Trending on Heart

Dr Hilary predicts no summer holidays abroad in 2021, but says there is hope for staycations

Dr Hilary predicts no abroad summer holidays in 2021, but says there is hope for staycations

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight has been accused of being fake

Is Married at First Sight Australia real?

TV & Movies

Who is in the cast of A Teacher?

A Teacher cast: who stars in the BBC show and where have you seen them before?

TV & Movies

Billie Faiers is a contestant on Dancing On Ice

Who is Billie Shepherd's husband and how many children do they have?

Celebrities

The Masked Singer 2020 contestants

Who is on The Masked Singer UK? All the characters, clues and theories so far

TV & Movies

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Singer UK?

TV & Movies