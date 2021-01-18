UK's cheapest supermarket revealed in new study

The cheapest supermarket in the UK has been revealed. Picture: PA

A new study by Which? has analysed prices from each of Britain's biggest supermarkets to find the cheapest one.

Lidl has been named the cheapest supermarket in the UK for the first time, beating the likes of Aldi, Asda and Tesco.

A study by consumer group Which? looked at prices of 45 popular branded and own-brand products across eight supermarkets for at least 100 days between January and December last year.

These items included products like Hovis bread, Knorr stock cubes and free-range eggs.

The study looked at the cost of a range of items. Picture: PA

It found that a trolley of items came to an average of £42.67 at Lidl, which was just 34p less than its rival Aldi.

The results are below:

Lidl – £42.67

Aldi – £43.01

Asda – £48.71

Tesco – £53.30

Morrisons – £53.61

Sainsbury’s – £56.38

Ocado – £66.83

Waitrose – £68.69



Ryan McDonnell, Chief Commercial Officer at Lidl GB, said: "We always strive to ensure our shoppers can enjoy the highest quality produce for the best value, so we’re delighted Which? have named us the Cheapest Supermarket 2020.

"Our customers have consistently enjoyed unbeatable prices for more than 25 years, making significant savings on their shopping, each and every time they come to one of our stores. As we expand further into to the future, we will continue to work hard to bring our high quality, affordable products to even more customers across the country."

Lidl has been named as the cheapest supermarket of last year. Picture: PA

And Natalie Hitchins, Head of Home Products and Services at Which?, said: "Many households have been under financial pressure due to the pandemic, so getting value for money on their weekly shop has become more important than ever. Our analysis shows that customers do not have pay over the odds for their groceries.

"Customers looking to save money this new year and cut down on the cost of their weekly shop should consider shopping around for the best prices."



