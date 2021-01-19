Nine people fined for gender reveal party in lockdown

The party took place over the weekend (stock images). Picture: Getty

Attendees of a gender reveal party were fined for breaching lockdown regulations over the weekend.

Nine people have been fined for attending a gender reveal party in Wales, with police cracking down on lockdown rule-flouters.

A number of households attended the gathering in Swansea, with officers describing the incident as 'irresponsbile'.

As reported by ITV news, A statement the South Wales Police Swansea Twitter account said: "Officers have issued nine fixed penalty notices this afternoon in Townhill after they got called to a gender reveal party with various households attending.

Police have branded the party 'irresponsible' (stock image). Picture: Getty

"This is not only unacceptable but irresponsible."

Elsewhere in the city, four people were fined for getting together to watch a football game.

On Saturday, eight people were fined after meeting at a shed converted in a bar in the Sketty area of Swansea.

Other recent fines in the UK include a woman who was issued a £200 penalty after driving 100 miles to Yorkshire with her sister to go to McDonald's.

Officers have issued nine fixed penalty notices this afternoon in #Townhill after they got called to a gender reveal party with various households attending. This is not only unacceptable but irresponsible #StayHomeSaveLives #ProtectTheNHS ^5701 ^582 @insp_AndyHarris pic.twitter.com/FgBcAY8iC4 — South Wales Police Swansea (@SWPSwansea) January 17, 2021

As reported last week, the driver, in her 30s, was issued fixed penalty notice after she was caught crossing three counties to buy herself a burger meal.

Chief Inspector Rachel Wood, of North Yorkshire Police, said: "Driving through three counties to get a burger is not classed as essential travel.

"Most people in North Yorkshire are trying really hard to stop the spread of Covid in our communities and protect the vulnerable.





"When this pandemic is over, we know everyone’s looking forward to going where they want, when they want

"But in the meantime, I'd like to say thank you to everyone who continues to stay home, protect the NHS and save lives."

