Mum reveals genius hack that removes creases from bed sheets without ironing them

Picture: TikTok/mama_mila_

Chantel Mila, from Australia, has revealed an incredible hack to save you loads of time on your laundry.

Anyone who regularly irons their sheets will know that this can often be a time-consuming task, but one mum has come up with a genius way to save you a great deal of hassle.

Chantel Mila, who hails from Melbourne, Australia, shared three simple tips on TikTok to help parents ‘create the bedroom you deserve’.

While sharing her "three inexpensive ways to make your bedroom look and feel amazing". she revealed that you can skip ironing your sheets if you spray them while putting them on your bed.

Chantel said: “Spray plain tap water as you tuck your sheets to remove wrinkles without ironing.”

Picture: TikTok/mama_mila_

She also revealed that she cleans her mattress by sprinkling a mixture of bicarbinate of soda and essential oils on it while she's changing her sheets.

Chantel leaves the mixture on the mattress for an hour, before vacuuming it up.

Picture: TikTok/mama_mila_

Her third and final tip is to use light-coloured bedsheets, which she says makes your room feel 'cosy and bright'.

Her TikTok followers rushed to praise her for the advice, with one writing: "I want this bed it’s like a hotel."

Another added: "Oh I love this."

