Mum's genius 'sticker trick' ensures kids will put their shoes on the right foot every time

10 March 2021, 12:51 | Updated: 10 March 2021, 12:52

The mum shared the incredible hack to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

A mum-of-four has shared an incredible hack to teach your kids how to put on shoes.

A mum has shared a genius trick that could just help the school run go a little bit more smoothly...

Shannon Doherty, a mum-of-four, revealed that she uses stickers to make sure her kids put their shoes on the right foot every time.

Sharing her hack to her TikTok account, named @athomewithshannon, she explained that it will help your children understand their lefts from rights.

The mum shared the incredible hack to TikTok. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

She recommends cutting a sticker in half, and putting one half on one shoe and the other on the other shoe.

If you put the left side of the sticker on the left side of the shoe, and vice-versa, the sticker will match up when the shoes are on the correct feet.

This hack could save some serious time on the school run. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

The video has amassed 12,000 likes, with many TikTok users rushing to praise the mum for her hack.

One person wrote: "SOOO SMART! This will save me from saying, 'the zipper goes on the inside' for the thousandth time!"

The hack could help your kids put the shoes on the right foot every time. Picture: TikTok/athomewithshannon

Another added: "Perfect... It's so easy for children to put their shoes on the right feet,"

And a third wrote: "Love this idea!!! Thanks for sharing."

Another suggested an alternative method, saying: "You could also put L on the left and R in the right and use a washable marker to write it."

