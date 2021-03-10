Woman discovers boyfriend is cheating after spotting suspicious picture while buying a t-shirt online

The woman's story was shared on Instagram (left: stock image). Picture: Getty/Instagram/Depop Drama

A woman who was shopping online ended up discovering her boyfriend was cheating - after spotting a very suspicious detail in a photo of a second hand t-shirt.

After spotting a top on Depop, she noticed that it was located in her boyfriend's house - meaning that another woman who'd posted the ad had likely been in it...

In screenshots posted to Instagram account Depop Drama, The woman then reached out to the seller posting the t-shirt to find out more, asking her if she knew her boyfriend.

The seller then replied that she did, and the woman asked if the photo was taking at his.

"Yeh it was because I left my stuff at his. Why do you ask? Do you know him?", she replied.

The woman then said: "YES i know him and he's my boyfriend!", before asking why she was at his.

The seller then replied:" Omg babe, I'm so sorry I didn't know! You still interested in the top tho? xx".

Unsurprisingly, the woman said: "No, I'm not f****** interested in the top".

The shocking post has racked up over 80,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

One person wrote: "Bahahah the 'do you still want the top' got me good".

Another added that "she should be mad at the boyfriend though", with many agreeing.

