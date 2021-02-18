Woman 'catches husband cheating' after spotting odd detail in selfie

18 February 2021, 10:03

The woman shared her shocking story on TikTok
The woman shared her shocking story on TikTok. Picture: TikTok/shesough

A woman has gone viral on TikTok after claiming that she caught her husband being unfaithful after he sent her a suspicious photo of himself at the casino...

A woman has shared how she seemingly caught her husband 'cheating' after he sent her a selfie with an odd detail visible in the background.

Read more: Hairdresser reveals the most common mistakes people make when shampooing

TikTok user @shesough explained that her husband had told her he was going to the casino for the night, and had sent her a photo of himself supposedly in the bathroom of his suite.

However, when she look closely at the photo, she spotted something suspicious that could indicate that someone else might have been in the room with him...

Can you spot it?
Can you spot it? Picture: TikTok/shesough

She wrote: "My husband sent me pics trying to look all cute in his suite at the casino, but I noticed some odd things, now he is single.

"Can you guess what it is?"

Read more: Cleaner reveals why you should never wash towels and tea towels together

She then shared two photos, in which his face has been drawn over to protect his identity, and hair straighteners can be seen in the reflection.

Straighteners are visible in the bottom right corner
Straighteners are visible in the bottom right corner. Picture: TikTok/shesough

The video has racked up a whopping four milllion views and has attracted almost 14,000 comments.

One person wrote: "Hair straightener looks pretty sus."

Another added: "Oooofff the straightener and the detangling comb."

A third wrote: "The straightener omgggg."

NOW READ:

Do you see a dog or a man? Baffling optical illusion leaves people divided

More Lifestyle

See more More Lifestyle

Matt had to deliver both of his children with Emma

Dad who delivered both his baby daughters reveals he used shoe lace to tie umbilical cord
Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplet daughters and now change 420 nappies a week

Couple who wanted one more baby end up with quintuplets and now change 420 nappies a week
A woman has shared a cleaning schedule she follows at home

Woman leaves people stunned with 'exhausting' daily cleaning schedule
Are you washing your hair wrong? (stock image)

Hairdresser reveals the most common mistakes people make when shampooing
Would you name your baby after a royal?

The most popular royal baby names revealed, from William to Meghan

Trending on Heart

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to be dating after Married At First Sight Australia

Tamara Joy and Mick Gould were rumoured to be dating after Married At First Sight Australia

TV & Movies

Simone Ashley is starring in Bridgerton series 2

Bridgerton casts Sex Education star Simone Ashley as new female lead for second series

Netflix

Dawn Taylor is played by Olivia Bromley in Emmerdale

Who plays Dawn Taylor in Emmerdale?

TV & Movies

Mike Gunner now has a new girlfriend after his split on Married at First Sight Australia

Married At First Sight Australia’s Mike Gunner opens up about new girlfriend after split from Heidi Latcham

TV & Movies

London locations for Netflix show Behind Her Eyes revealed

Where in London is Behind Her Eyes set?

TV & Movies

Behind Her Eyes filming locations: where was the Netflix show filmed?

Where was Behind Her Eyes filmed?

TV & Movies