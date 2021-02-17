Hairdresser reveals the most common mistakes people make when shampooing

Are you washing your hair wrong? (stock image). Picture: Getty

By Polly Foreman

A hairdresser has offered tips on best practices when it comes to washing your hair.

It turns out we might be washing our hair wrong, because one expert has claimed that there are a number of common mistakes people make when using shampoo.

Taking to Twitter, a user name @felicityynicole revealed that you should be shampooing twice, rather than once, saying: "it has come to my attention that not everyone knows this... So here is my hairdresser tip for the day... Y’all need to be shampooing your hair 2 TIMES when you shower...

"The first time will cleanse the hair of all the oils and product build up so that when you do it for the second time the shampoo can actually do what it’s intended to do.

"Also, only apply shampoo to the scalp and when you rinse it will run through the middle and the ends.

"Then only apply conditioner to the middle and ends of your hair, and use your fingers or a wide tooth comb to detangle in the shower while conditioner is on."

She also added that you should only wash your hair 2-3 times a week, meaning those who do so daily may want to rethink their routine.

The hairdresser advised to shampoo your hair twice (stock image). Picture: Getty

Her post has racked up a number of comments, with many people saying their hair feels better since following her advice.

One person said: "So I saw this yesterday and decided to try your 2x shampoo advice when I washed my hair tonight... Omg THANK YOU!"

Another added: "My hair honestly feels better now! I can’t believe what a difference that made—or that I’m 26 and just finally learned the right way to wash my hair from a Tweet."

A third wrote: "WHAT. MIND. BLOWN. This is the stuff they should teach us in school, damnit!"

