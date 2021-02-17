Office staff 'to be told to keep working from home' after lockdown has eased

17 February 2021, 10:17

People may be told to continue working from home
People may be told to continue working from home. Picture: PA/Getty
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Office workers will reportedly continue to work from home after some lockdown measures have been eased.

Boris Johnson will deliver his 'roadmap' out of lockdown next Monday (22 February), where he is set to update the country on when certain restrictions may be eased.

According to reports, the Prime Minister will not announce a date for office staff to return to work, with people set to continue to be told to work from home if they can for the time being.

The 'work from home' message was brought in last March, when Mr Johnson announced the first full national lockdown for England.

Many people have been working from home since March last year (stock image)
Many people have been working from home since March last year (stock image). Picture: Getty

In the summer of 2020, workers were told to return to the office if possible, before the 'work from home' message returned once again for lockdown number three.

When asked by the Daily Mail whether the coming roadmap could see another change to this message, a source said: "I don’t think that will happen. We have a way to go before that changes.

"We wouldn’t bring in a new message at this stage because it will confuse people. The road map is to set out where we’re going."

As part of his announcement next week, Mr Johnson looks set to discuss issues including the reopening of schools, non-essential shops, and pubs.

Boris Johnson will deliver his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday 22 February
Boris Johnson will deliver his roadmap out of lockdown on Monday 22 February. Picture: PA

He has previously stated that schools remain his priority, saying: "Our children's education is our number one priority, but then working forward, getting non-essential retail open as well and then, in due course, as and when we can prudently, cautiously, of course we want to be opening hospitality as well.

"I will be trying to set out as much as I possibly can in as much detail as I can, always understanding that we have to be wary of the pattern of disease.

"We don't want to be forced into any kind of retreat or reverse ferret."

